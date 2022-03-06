Four companies account for 90% of video game sales

The video game industry in Argentina is dominated by four companies, which account for 90% of video game sales in the country. A booming sector that last year billed more than 86 million dollars, according to data from the Observatory of the Argentine Video Game Development Industry.

The economic figures for 2021 exceed the values ​​reached in 2020, when turnover in the sector exceeded 70 million dollars. According to the report of the Observatory of the Argentine Video Game Development Industry, “There are four video game studios that invoice 90% of the total amount and thousands of independent developers or studios of up to 5 people who are monotributists”.

Among the outstanding studios is Globant, which originated in 2003 in Argentina and is in charge of developing video games for different platforms such as Electronic Arts, Dreamworks, Playspan, MySpace and True Games.

The other dominant companies are Nimble Giant, creator of games like Quatum League and Hellbound; Etermax, known for its outstanding game “Ask”; and WildLife, founded in Brazil in 2011.

Alejandro Iparraguirre, video game coordinator of the Ministry of Culture of the Nation, pointed out that the sector is made up of 53% microenterprises, 36% small companies and 11% medium-sized companies, according to the Afip SME classification.

The sector has a growing role in the economy, and is consolidating its place in the industry, however, there is a problem that lies in the classification of these companies, according to Iparraguirre the law “it mentions video games, but, considering the sectoral composition, the law is suitable for a medium-sized company, with up to 30 people working”. This situation prevents the professionalization of companies within the state framework, since “if a sector is not professionalized, it is very difficult to professionalize it if it does not have support or public policy for the sector,” added Alejandro Iparraguirre.

mobile-gaming

The video game industry has an important influence and development through mobile devices and applications. According to data from the firm Newzoo, only mobile video games reached 93 million dollars in 2021, 63% more than in the past year 2020.

According to Statista, approximately 2.7 billion gamers are registered on mobile devices, which has led brands to increase their investments in the gaming industry to an average of 4 billion dollars a year. For its part, Argentina has a lower average investment, around 500 million dollars per year.

Video game consumption figures continue to rise, according to data from Adsmovil, in 2021 “Mobile gamers spent more than $120 billion, an increase of 20% over 2020, and 50% more than the console, PC, Mac and handheld sectors combined.”

The securities managed by the industry have increased the interest of governments and investors, due to the significant levels of consumption. “On the consumption side, when you look at the global numbers, the consumption that grew the most is mobile, which has to do with the occasion of using video games, casual games and the number of mobile devices that people have”Alejandro Iparraguirre pointed out.

The industry also generates content and revenue through video game streams.which in the case of E-sports grew by 258% during 2021 compared to 2020.

“From all sides you look at it, the exposure that tournaments give you is very important. In relation to the commercial aspect, the visualization scope of our sponsorships expands; and, on the strictly sports side, the brands warn that they are investing in a well organized and managed company”stated Esteban Abeledo, CEO of Furious Gaming.

AppsFlyer’s “The State of Gaming Marketing” platform specializing in marketing measurement, places video games as the main category of mobile application consumerswhich is why investments in marketing and advertising reached 14.5 billion dollars in the sector globally in 2021.

America Coordinator: Jose Antonio Sierra