Four cruise lines carried out prohibited tourism in Cuba

Four major cruise lines with ties to South Florida (Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises) engaged in "prohibited tourism activities" and "trafficking"

In a significant ruling Monday night, a Miami federal judge said four major cruise lines with ties to South Florida — Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises — engaged in “prohibited tourist activities” and traffic” by transporting passengers to Cuba and benefiting from the use of the Havana port facilities confiscated by the government of Fidel Castro, the first such decision that could affect similar lawsuits.

“By using the Terminal and one of its piers in various ways, Carnival, MSC SA, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian committed acts of trafficking,” concluded federal judge Beth Bloom.

According to court records previously reviewed by the Herald, the companies made at least $1.1 billion in revenue and paid $138 million to Cuban government entities.

The companies’ cruises to Cuba “constituted tourist activities” and not proper activities to promote contacts between peoples, and they paid “millions of dollars to the Cuban government for inadmissible trips,” the judge wrote in the 168-page document.

The judge sided with Havana Docks, a company that had a concession to operate the port of Havana. The company filed lawsuits against the four cruise lines for their use of the Havana port between 2015 and 2019, when cruise ships were authorized to travel to Cuba. In 1960, Castro ordered the nationalization of the port facilities and never paid their owners. The Helms-Burton Act, signed in 1996 also known as the Liberty Act, allows aggrieved property owners to sue businesses that later conducted business or otherwise profited from the seized property.

“The court provided a careful and meticulous analysis of the evidence and the law,” said Havana Docks attorneys Bob Martinez and Stephanie Casey, partners at the Colson Hicks Eidson law firm in Coral Gables. “Havana Docks is satisfied with the ruling and awaits a trial for damages.”

The case will now go to a jury trial already scheduled for May that will decide the damages that the cruise lines must pay because the Libertad Law includes several formulas to calculate the money owed to the owners.

According to court records, Carnival chairman and Miami Heat owner Micky Arison told President Donald Trump — who first allowed lawsuits over seized property in Cuba to go to court — that the move could expose his company to fines of more than $600 million.

“With Judge Bloom’s ruling, the four cruise lines are moving closer to a binary option: accept a jury trial or negotiate a settlement,” said John Kavulich, president of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council who has been monitoring these negotiations. demands. “Because the plaintiffs appear to be seeking compensation based on what the Liberty Act allows, the four cruise lines will determine whether a jury decision would be more costly than using the Liberty Act formulas to calculate what is owed to passengers. plaintiffs. Key to remember: The jury will be made up of residents of the Miami, Florida area, and will certainly include people of Cuban descent.”

The US government’s authorization to “provide ship transportation services” to allow cruises to Cuba during the brief thaw promoted by the Obama administration was limited by a complex web of regulations and laws that enforce the US embargo against Cuba and that cruise companies did not follow, says the judge’s ruling.

Notably, cruise lines were only authorized to transport Americans traveling under 12 legal categories. At all times, tourist activities were prohibited by law and by the Cuban Assets Control Regulations administered by the United States Department of the Treasury.

Instead, the four companies hired Cuban government agencies to provide “tourist services,” including excursions to beaches, nightclubs, and tours that the judge said were “classic” tourist activities. The companies argued that their tours were “educational” and promoted exchanges between people (“people-to-people”). Carnival, for example, said late-night tours to clubs like the famed Tropicana cabaret in Havana didn’t meet Treasury regulations, but that didn’t matter because other daytime tours did.

The cruise lines also maintained that all of their activities were legal because they were conducting business under US government authorizations called licenses. That was a key argument in his defense, because the Helms-Burton Act includes a liability exception if the use of the seized property is related to “lawful travel.”

But Judge Bloom dismissed all those arguments, concluding that the cruise lines interpreted the regulations promoting “person-to-person” exchanges in an “impermissibly broad” way and that they did not make “legal voyages” to Cuba during those years.

“The fact that [el Departamento del Tesoro] enacted licenses to travel to Cuba, and executive branch officials, including the president, encouraged Defendants to do so, does not automatically exempt them from liability if they engaged in legally prohibited tourism,” he wrote.

In the case of Carnival, even if the daytime excursions met Treasury standards, neither the laws nor the regulations “support the proposition that a passenger can spend the night in the Cuban nightclub simply because they spent the day engaged in activities.” that meet the category of “person-to-person” contact trips, the judge wrote.

It is unclear whether the ruling finding that the four companies violated the law and travel regulations will trigger an investigation by the Treasury Department. A Treasury spokeswoman said the agency cannot comment on any “potential or possible investigations.”

A Norwegian Cruise Holdings spokesman said the company does not comment on pending litigation. The other three cruise companies did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Will be updated.

This story was originally published on March 22, 2022 9:29 a.m.

