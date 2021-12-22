four dead and eight wounded

An overpass collapsed to the ground in Huabei province, causing at least three trucks to fall and overwhelming a car passing below. The balance sheet is dramatic

It will take days to remove the ones that are now i remains of a large highway bridge, an overpass, collapsed to the ground in Ezhou, China. We are in the province of Huabei: at least half a kilometer of the bridge that runs over a freeway suddenly fell crashing to the ground and unfortunately involved several vehicles. The accident occurred on Saturday around 3.30 pm and according to local media reports it would have cost the lives of four people. were killed in the fall or were crushed by the overpass. While eight others were injured, some of them in serious condition as reported from the Xinhua news agency.

READ ALSO = >> A bus driver stops on the bridge to prevent the suicide of a woman: the exciting video is viral

The highway was closed to traffic

At the time of the fall they were present on the flyover three trucks while a car was passing underneath and the driver was unable to do anything to avoid impact. On the bridge, moreover, there were some workers who were carrying out a series of works even if it is not clear what type. Witnesses saw the trucks fly for tens of meters collapsing to the ground and the vehicle below being hit by debris. The highway was immediately closed to traffic, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency, which cited local authorities and is unclear when it will be reopened.