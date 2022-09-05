Four dead and four injured in an accident in Pinar del Río

An accident in Pinar del Río left four people dead and another four injured. The tragic event occurred on Saturday afternoon at kilometer six of the highway to San Juan and Martínez, municipality of Pinar del Río.

Among the deceased is a 14-year-old girl. Two other children reported in serious condition are at the Pepe Portilla Pediatric Hospital. Meanwhile, at the Abel Santamaría Cuadrado Hospital, two wounded are treated. One of them is reported in serious condition, while another has leg injuries.

The journalist from the Cuban News Agency, Evelyn Corbillón Díaz, published details of the event on Twitter.

“The accident occurred when a light car collided with a CUPET tanker car without fuel, after the first lost control after a tire burst,” he said.

“The wounded are treated by a multidisciplinary team at the Abel Santamaría Cuadrado Provincial Hospital, at the León Cuervo Rubio and at the Pepe Portilla pediatric hospital,” added the journalist.

Tragic accident

On Saturday night, state television showed images of the accident that occurred in Pinar del Río. The car involved in the crash is one of the old American ones, popularly known as almendrones.

The conditions in which it was left show the force of the impact. Everything seems to indicate that the deceased and injured were those who were traveling in this vehicle.

According to the aforementioned sources, some of the injured had been taken to the emergency operating room, given the seriousness of the injuries.

At the time of writing this information, the names of the victims of this unfortunate accident were unknown.

In comments on social networks, some users point to the poor state of the road as the probable cause of the accident. However, we will have to wait for the results of the police investigation to be precise in this regard.