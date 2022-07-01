four dead and three seriously injured in the second fatal incident of the week in Texas

The incident occurred on Interstate 35 near Encinal, 43 miles (70 kilometers) north of Laredo, Texas, DPS reported on Twitter.

Four people died and three were seriously injured this Thursday when the vehicle in which they were traveling collided with a truck after evading a police inspection for alleged human smuggling, the Texas Department of Homeland Security (DPS) reported.

“The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded police and crashed into a commercial vehicle,” he explained.

The message was accompanied by a photo showing to a partially destroyed white Jeep leaning against the back of a truck.

According to Chris Olivarez, DPS spokesman, the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital.

Interstate 35 is a major route that connects the southern border of the United States with the center of the country.

The accident is the second fatal event related con human trafficking this week in Texas.

A truck with dozens of suffocated people in the trailer was discovered last Monday in San Antonio, bexar county. As of Wednesday, the county medical examiner had confirmed the death of 53 migrants after being transported in the truck without ventilation and under high temperatures.

According to US media the truck was following the same route as this accident vehicle.

The nationalities of the migrants have not yet been revealed.

*With information from EFE