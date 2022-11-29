Four doctors from Malaga among the 50 most valued private medicine in Spain

four optional who exercise in the private medicine in Malaga They are among the 50 most valued by the medical community itself.

Is about Alexander Rodriguez (Quirónsalud Malaga), Pedro Jose Roson (Vithas Xanit), Francisco Ruiz (Esbeltia Clinic) and jesus maldonado (Quirónsalud Málaga and Marbella), as reported by Top Doctors on Tuesday.









This is an online platform to find and contact the best private healthcare specialists who have just released their list annual. Of the seven Andalusians that appearfour work in Malaga. They are the following:

Alejandro Rodriguez Morata

He is a renowned angiologist and vascular surgeon in Malaga, current head of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery service at QuironHealth Malaga, in addition to directing his private practice. He is an expert in aneurysm, carotid endarterectomy, pelvic varicose veins, vascular malformations or rare syndromes, such as May-Thurner Syndrome and Nutcracker Syndrome.

He develops an important research and dissemination task, collaborating in projects financed by the Health Research Fund and the Junta de Andalucía, as well as belonging to the Tissue Engineering Research Group. He has won various awards for his work, including the “Juan Antonio García Torres” Research Award, awarded by the Royal Academy of Medicine of Granada and Eastern Andalusia. He is also a member of the board of directors of various scientific societies in the specialty.

Pedro Jose Roson Rodriguez

He is a prominent therapeutic endoscopist in Malaga focused on the area of ​​submucosal endoscopic dissection and the third space. He trained in centers of international prestige, such as the National Cancer Center from Tokyo. Dr. Rosón is known for being one of the leading national specialists in POEM, G-POEM and resection of submucosal tumors by STER, developing extensive teaching and dissemination work on these techniques.

In this sense, he is coordinator of the Andalusian Group of Digestive Endoscopy and belongs to the board of directors of the Spanish Society of Digestive Endoscopy (SEED). He is head of the Digestive System service of the Vithas Xanit International Hospital of Malaga and director of Advanced Digestive Endoscopy Institute.

Francisco Javier Ruiz Solanes

He is a renowned hair surgeon in Malaga, with more than three decades of experience in the profession. He is a specialist in Family and Community Medicine and an expert in Hair Transplant by the Official College of Physicians of Malaga.

He has trained extensively, currently being an expert in the FUE technique, hair transplantation and treatment, platelet-rich plasma and hair grafting. He is currently the medical director of the Esbeltia Clinic from Malaga.

Jesus Maldonado Contreras

He is a renowned specialist in Pain Unit in Malaga and Marbella with almost fifteen years of professional experience. He trained at some of the most prestigious hospitals and universities, such as the University of Leiden (Netherlands), the Leeds Teaching Hospital (UK), the Pisana University Ospedaliero Azienda (Italy) or the Ambrose-Paré Hospital in Paris (France), among others.

His extensive training has made him a great expert in herniated disc (cervical and lumbar), sciatica, neuropathic pain, neuralgia, rhizolysis, radiofrequency or spinal cord neurostimulation. He combines his healthcare work with teaching, being a professor at the University of Granada since 2009 and the Professional Master’s Degree in Pain Medicine from the Miguel de Cervantes European University and the Spanish Pain Society. He is also part of the main medical and scientific societies of the specialty. Currently, Dr. Maldonado works as FEA in the Hospital Quironsalud Malaga and is coordinator of the Pain Unit at the Quiron Marbella Hospital.

These awards, which this year celebrate their 9th edition, collect the 50 Spanish doctors and specialists in private medicine most voted for by the medical community itself throughout the year among the 5,000 votes collected. Voting is based on the following criteria: years of experience, national and international training, clinical skills, degree of specialization or positions of responsibility, among others.

“Top Doctors was born in 2013 with the aim of responding to a clear need of patients: to know who is the best specialist to turn to when faced with a specific health problem anywhere in the world and at any time of day. The Top Doctors Awards They are a firm reflection of that philosophy, since they recognize the work of these professionals, backed by their unquestionable trajectories, as well as by the recognition of patients and fellow professionals”, he explains. Lorena Bassas, co-founder of Top Doctors.

All the votes are compared with the evaluations of the patientsto ensure that the winners have, in addition to the recognition of their peers, the confirmation by their patients as top-level professionals.

Top Doctors.es® has More than 25 years of experience managing the online reputation of more than 90,000 doctors and specialists in the world. Every year more than 275 million patients use its platform to find and contact the best medical specialists in private healthcare in more than 70 specialties, audited and certified by the most rigorous doctor selection process in the world. “So much so that only 2 out of 10 doctors manage to be part of our medical team,” says Lorena Bassas.