Four documentaries about scammers to watch on Netflix

Due to the rise of a couple of documentary series on this well-known streaming platform, such as The Tinder scammer and Inventing Anna, at Infobae we come to crave you for more, so that you can follow the thread of this entertaining and amazing topic of scams. Here are the following recommended for you:

Trust nobody

British feature film that exposes the story of deception and greed that became known after the sudden death of Gerald Cotten, one of the figures in the world of cryptocurrencies in Canada. This is a true life story marked by financial fraud, which began to be revealed after a dark twist of fate.

Gerald Cotten was the founder and CEO of QuadrigaCX, the most important bitcoin exchange – the first cryptocurrency – in Canada, who died unexpectedly in the middle of his honeymoon in India in 2018. This brought serious consequences to the clients of his investment platform, since he was the only one who knew the passwords to access the digital wallets with more than US $ 250 million in cryptocurrencies.

“Trust No One” – A story of hoaxes based on cryptocurrencies. (Netflix)

Bad Vegan

Miniseries that tells the extraordinary true story of Sarma Melngailis, the “queen of vegan food in New York”. A cunning and famous restaurateur who builds a raw food empire. Her Pure Food and Wine restaurant was one of the most influential and famous in the city, so much so that figures from public life such as Bill Clinton, Woody Harrelson, Anne Hathaway and Boy George were frequent there.

How did your story start? Towards the beginning of this millennium, Sarma was an economist who abandoned her profession to dedicate herself to the world of gastronomy, which led her to become one of the most prominent personalities in the Big Apple; but her path to success is turned upside down when she falls in love with a mysterious man.

“Bad Vegan” focuses its story on Sarma Melngailis. (Netflix)

DirtyMoney

It could be said that in the mind of the common human being there is always the lie, and not the whip, which has come to occupy the place of the perverse. That is what the documentary series talks about in depth DirtyMoney. This begins with the director of the series, Alex Gibney. The production consists of six one-hour episodes, which were released simultaneously on January 26, 2018.

Each episode tells the story of a business fraud, which has been subjected to an investigation to verify its guilt and, subsequently, has been transferred to this report; counting on the witnesses, the injured parties and the creators of the fraud. This documentary does not have actors, because they preferred to have the people really affected.

Netflix original documentary series. The creators of “Enron: The Guys Who Conned America” ​​and “Going Clear” expose the greed, corruption and crime that run rampant in the global economy. (Netflix)

Who pulls the strings: on the trail of the biggest imposters

On January 18, Netflix premiered the new three-episode docuseries Who pulls the strings: on the trail of the biggest imposters. This tells the unique story of Robert Hendy-Freegard, a skilled con artist who pretended to be a British spy to deceive his victims and their families with the aim of extracting money from them. The production has the testimonies in the first person of those who fell into their networks, who tell the story of the tricks of this criminal.

The platform presented the series as “the amazing story of Robert Hendy-Freegard, one of the most daring impostors in the world”, which invites us to immerse ourselves fully in a story marked by drama and the movements of a mastermind used to deceive .

“Who pulls the strings” premiered in January on the famous platform. (Netflix)

