Four easy exercises to get glutes of steel

you want to get some buttocks of steel? With the routine that they share this week the Twin Pins ( @gemelas_pin) you will be able to strengthen your lower body and show off well-toned legs.

This training consists of four exercises with which you will work the glutes, but without falling into the usual basics. The routine proposed by personal trainers Esther and Gema Pineda is made up of four series of 15 repetitions and 45 seconds of rest between series. You will not need material to carry it out.

This activity was recorded at The Corporate Gym facilities.

Exercise 1. Side plank with movement

Get into a side plank position, but with one knee on the floor. With the other leg, keeping it stretched out, circle backwards.

Remember to rest your forearm on the mat and put your other hand on your hip to keep your balance easier.

Exercise 2. Sustained donkey kick

In a quadruped position, with your forearms resting on the ground, stretch one leg back as if you were kicking. Instead of immediately picking it up, keep your leg straight, as if you were doing a rebound, and then pick it up to repeat the movement again.

Exercise 3. Side leg raise

In the same quadruped position, lift one leg out to the side and circle. Keep your leg bent as you rotate.

Exercise 4. Superman

Lying face down, we raise the legs with the feet together, just as if we were doing the ‘Superman’ exercise. The difference is that instead of remaining static, we will move our legs up and down.

Now that you have finished the first lap, remember that you have three more to go to complete the training proposed by the Pin Twins. You can find here other of his routines to continue getting in shape.

