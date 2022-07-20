Four Emmy-nominated series you can watch on Paramount+

If you want to have it clear at the Emmys, you should see these titles available on Paramount +. (Paramount, Showtime)

With award nominations Emmy, the services of streaming they put themselves in party mode, hoping to destroy their productions that are being highlighted and giving something to talk about. Therefore, this time we focus on paramount+ and its productions originating between 2021 and 2022, listed to receive a possible award. Meet them below.

1883

Prequel to “Yellowstone” centers on the Dutton family, who flee poverty in Texas and embark on a journey across the great plains of the United States. (Paramount Plus)



This production is a prequel to the yellostone and tells the story of how the Duttons came to own the land that would become the Yellowstone ranch. This 2021 feature film consists of ten episodes and stars Sam Elliottexperienced actor who has been part of the Oscar-winning A star Is Bornamong many others.

In this adaptation, Elliot He transforms into a cowboy named Shea Brennan, a veteran of the Civil War and the leader of a group of people who go from Texas to Montana fleeing extreme hardship. 1883 It is clearly a work of the western genre, qualified as one of the best series of its year.

The First Lady

Many of the most important decisions that changed the world have been hidden from view and have been made by the first ladies of the United States. (Show time)

Starring by Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, wife of Barack Obama; michelle pfeiffer What Betty Ford, wife of Gerald Ford; Y Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, official companion of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The First Lady It is an image of three fundamental governments of the United States, told from a unique and privileged angle by the first ladies who lived in the White House.

This drama revealed that many of the most impactful decisions that changed the world and that have been somewhat ignored, were made by these women of great personality, complex and dynamic at the same time, exercising their role as first ladies of this North American nation. .

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Story of an alien that arrives on Earth at a very complicated point for humanity and that will determine its future. (Paramount Plus)

2022 science fiction and aliens production, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years a slave) Y naomi harris (unexpected beauty), which follows an alien character arrived on planet Earth at a point where humanity is in danger of disappearing. Therefore, his mission is to face his past in order to determine its future. However, on his way he joins Harris playing Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who, like him, goes through painful and internal processes with his own demons, in his attempt to save two worlds.

yellowjackets

Find out how four girls survived 25 years in the depths of Ontario. (Paramount)

Qualified by the audience as one of the best serial productions of 2021, according to the ranking of filmaffinity, yellowjackets centers on “a team of successful high school football players who happen to be the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash that crashes into the deepest, wildest wilderness of Ontario.”

Its main cast consists of Melanie Lynskey, juliet lewis, Christina Ricci, ava allan, Matthew Bilodeau, Jasmine Savoy Brown Y Tonya Cornelisse; among other.

