Four eyebrow trends told by an expert in the field

The shape of your eyebrows can completely change your face and alter the intensity of your gaze, and the Fall 2022 trends know this (and have spoken). From thin eyebrows with 90s influences and disheveled eyebrows, through bleached and even colored ones, like Lizzo and the model Slick Woods who have already been seen with purple eyebrows, eyebrows do not escape trends beauty.

Full, defined brows will continue to lead trends as they provide impeccable definition, a polished look, and frame a heart-stopping gaze. And it is that, with or without mascara, the focus is more than ever on the eyes: hence the importance of following fashion in eyebrows.

‘Backcombing’: the trick to make your eyebrows look thicker

“The appearance of the eyebrows backcombing translates into volume and definition. Get a goupillón and comb the hairs of the eyebrows in the opposite direction to their natural growth, that is, towards the scalp, to lift them and give them volume. The key is to set them with clear or tinted brow gels. Brow gels allow you to brush your brows into the desired shape, create more texture, and accentuate their natural shine. Thus we will achieve the illusion of more populated, soft and fluffy eyebrows. The backcombing It has proven to be the ideal technique to give them a real boost and a fuller, almost masculine look and they are also very easy to achieve.

“To find the perfect brow gel, search formulas with moisturizing and conditioning ingredientssuch as ceramides, castor oil, olive oil or marula oil, that promote hair growth and the general health of the eyebrows”, reveals Rosa Roselló, director of training at Druni.

Laminated eyebrows in the style of Hailey Bieber

Fluffy, bushy and au naturel, Hailey Bieber’s effortlessly brushed brows (and perhaps with a touch of clear gel to keep them in place) have been trending on social media. The perfect partner for perfect skin is the eyebrows. The ideal of this trend is that it requires little makeup, just a layer of gloss to complete the look. look.

“Brow foiling has been around for many years. In fact, model Cara Delevingne has used it on many occasions to straighten out her unruly brows. This effect is achieved through a chemical treatment that serves to keep the hair in place.. However, it can be achieved by combing and setting them with clear gels and then filling in the brow with a pencil or shadow. It’s the perfect finish for anyone whose brow hairs run in an irregular direction and also have gaps between them or want that groomed, brushed look,” say Druni’s expert make-up artists.

The ultra-fine eyebrows of the 90s are back

Contrary to previous trends, ultra-fine eyebrows with 90s reminiscences are the favorite of many celebrities. Surely you remember Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss or Christy Turlington, all the supermodels of the 90s had thin and elongated eyebrows and today this trend seems to be making a comeback. And it is that, the Y2K influence, fruit of the nostalgia of the time, continues not only in fashion but also in the beauty field.

“Thin eyebrows are back again and this is confirmed by celebrities such as Bella Hadid or Rosalía, but I recommend trying first to try erasing a part of the eyebrows to refine them with concealer or high-coverage makeup base. In this way you will achieve that ultra-fine eyebrow effect, but without plucking them,” says Rosa Roselló, Druni’s training director.

Bleached eyebrows: a trend that returns for the bravest

If you like to live in nostalgia for trends that came just before your time, this one is for you. Barely visible bleached brows are becoming fashionable this year. They are a tribute to the Y2K aesthetic and the outfits from the late 90s. In fact, bleached brows were super popular back then, so it looks like they’ll be making a comeback, but They are only suitable for daring people. Celebrities like Lila Grace, daughter of Kate Moss, the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner have already fallen prey to this trend… or stridency.

“As I have pointed out in ultra-fine eyebrows, you do not have to bleach your eyebrows. In addition to causing burns from the bleaching process, you may not like the result. To do this, the ideal is to apply eyebrow gel or wax to fix them very well and then apply a makeup base on stick that covers very well. In this way we will achieve that effect of erased eyebrows without having to pluck or bleach them”, reveal Druni’s expert make-up artists.

