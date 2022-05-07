four fictions about great political scandals in history

Captivating, intense and disturbing. so are this Serie and these three films available on Starzplay, HBO Max and DirecTV GO based on political scandals, true plots of power and crime that exceed the imagination of any screenwriter.

And so is Gaslit, a miniseries starring Julia Roberts, which premiered just a few days ago in Argentina. Highly anticipated by critics, narrates the case Watergate from the perspective of the person who denounced Richard Nixon for the first time: the wife of a high-ranking official in his government.

With this wonderful audiovisual piece as an excuse, we suggest you go through other fictions of the same genre that can be found on these platformsall must-see for people who enjoy intrigue and relentless investigation by journalists.

Gaslit and All the President’s Men: Two Views, One Case

The Watergate case is one of the biggest scandals in American politics.. It all started in January 1972, when an adviser to Richard Nixon’s re-election committee proposed a plan to spy on the Democratic Party’s campaign offices. At the meeting was, among others, the United States Attorney General, Republican John N. Mitchell.

Gaslit (2022) tells the events that are triggered from that meeting from the character of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the attorney’s wife (an unrecognizable Sean Penn). Talkative and gossipy, the woman becomes a threat to the president’s campaign when she begins giving confidential information to the press.

throughout his eight episodes, the Martha built by an impeccable Julia Roberts is no longer considered a colorful woman with a charming southern accent to be seen as a “crazy” who does not distinguish imagination from reality. A) Yes, Overtones of psychological drama are taking over a miniseries that, created by the same producers as Mr. Robot, promises to keep the audience glued to the screen.

Far from the construction of women that Gaslit does, but at the center of the investigation, another unmissable film about the Watergate case is the acclaimed All the President’s Men (1976). The film was released just two years after Nixon’s resignation.

In this case, the story is told from the point of view of two Washington Post reporters, Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford). They are the ones who receive the information from Deep Throat, one of the anonymous sources that fed the case.

By last, a curious fact that connects this political scandal with another linked to gender violence and abuse of power: the Watergate apartment complex, where the offices were spied on, is the same building where, two decades later, he lived Monica Lewinsky while interning at the White House.

spot light

This is one of those movies that intrigue, anger, but also move. Without a doubt, a journalistic blow to the center of Catholic power in the United States.

Spotlight (2015), available at DIRECTV GO, tells how the investigative unit of the newspaper The Boston Globe pulls thread by thread until disarming the cover-up system that the Catholic Church had set up to cover up priests. In what crime? Child abuse. The cast is made up of a group of renowned actors: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Brian d’Arcy James, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery and Stanley Tucci.

The film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, not only narrates the details of an investigation that receives a Pulitzer 2003.In addition, he talks about teamwork, leadership, the importance of trusting the other and having clear objectives.

The Pelican Report, by the great Alan J. Pakula

The last recommendation is a movie that is not based on real events, but on a book by writer John Grisham: The Pelican Brief (1993). Once again Julia Roberts appears as the leading actress, this time with Denzel Washington.

The director is Alan J. Pakulaa leading filmmaker in the genre, producer of To Kill a Mockingbird (19620) and director of All the President’s Men (1993) and Sophie’s Decision (1982).

The assassination of two justices of the Supreme Court of the United States shocks the country. Although the crimes are investigated by the FBI, it is a tenacious law student, Darby Shaw (Roberts), who writes what will later be called the Pelican Report, who gets closer to the truth. When the killers find out, with the help of journalist Gray Grantham (Washington) a constant and really entertaining tension unfolds. can be enjoyed by HBOMax.

Espionage, corruption, abuse, cover-up and assassination. In each of these fictions, the main characters escape from the ordinary and decide to confront political power, a job for brave people who put ethics above all else.