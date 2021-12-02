Four films by Paul Thomas Anderson to prepare for the arrival of Licorice Pizza

“Comfort. Joy. I like the way it looks. I like its flavors and smells. I don’t know anything else that I can love more. “

This is the answer of Paul Thomas Anderson to the question asked during the interview with Variety about why he set so many films in San Fernando Valley. On the other hand, it is the neighborhood where the director grew up and where he still lives today, so it seems natural that you find a certain comfort in playing at home.

His latest film, Licorice Pizza, is already out in limited US theatrical release and is receiving rave reviews. It is a story set in the San Fernando Valley of the 70s in which the adventures of a clumsy teenager played by Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, director’s fetish actor) and a 20-year-old photographer played by Alana Haim(instrumentalist and singer of the Haim group, for which PTA has shot several video clips). There will be love, there will be surprise and there will also be many characters belonging to old and new Hollywood.

While waiting for this film to arrive in Italy we can retrace all the other times that the director has decided to play at home.

Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood

First PTA film in the Valley and the director’s first major success. The film revolves around Eddie Adams, aka Dirk Diggler (played by a young man Mark Wahlberg), an extremely gifted boy who finds himself catapulted into the world of porn cinema. In this world he will find a new family: producer Jack Horner (Burt Raynolds) who will become his new father, actress Maggie (Julianne Moore), the mother of the whole group and Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly), co-star and brother.

The arc of the story goes from the late 1970s to the early 1980s, a period of change for the United States and especially for the entertainment industry. Large productions are replaced by what is cheap and easy to consume, helping those who want to earn easily but disadvantage those who want to do things in a workmanlike manner. We are shown how the porn industry is also being affected by this revolution. The dreams of glory of our characters quickly become memories, what remains are sources of secure income.

Anderson with this film shows the price of talent: the victories, the success but also the decline and loss of everything. We will see the rise and fall of a boy who has been promised eternal fame without specifying that everything has an end sooner or later.

Magnolia

A choral film with a capital C where everything is connected and nothing is left to chance. Anderson puts together a full-bodied 180-minute film in which we see the lives, problems and traumas of characters of all kinds.

What we will see is a series of episodes intertwined with each other over the course of a day in Los Angeles. There is a common thread that binds all the characters, sometimes by blood ties and others by pure coincidence.

Magnolia is a film of losses, grudges, childhood traumas and adult conflicts, a film that shows how the ghosts of the past are never easily exorcised. Behind a guru of female seduction (Tom Cruise) there is a boy abandoned by his father, behind a young heiress (Julianne Moore) there is a woman with guilt, behind a child prodigy (Jeremy Blackman) there is a father who has always placed all hope on him.

PTA uses the great length of this film to make us understand every single motivation behind the character of the characters. Let’s see what keeps them going and what keeps them stuck. They are all on a path that seems to have already been traced for them, predictable like the weather, but also paradoxical like the biblical turning point that awaits us towards the end.

Drunk with love

After the monumental Magnolia, Anderson has indulged in a seemingly simple story: a romantic comedy about a man who discovers a flaw in the pudding promotion that allows him to earn free airline miles. But this film is much more.

Barry Egan, played by a surprising Adam Sandler, he works in a large office with a small desk where he sells toiletries. He has seven sisters who constantly invade his privacy, making him feel small and weak. But Barry is none of this, on the contrary he is a man with a surprising inner strength.

He will have a chance encounter with Lena Leonard (Emily Watson), followed in a short time by the first dinner out. The two like each other immediately and there is the right chemistry that makes us hope that they will stay together until the end. Meanwhile, Barry is haunted by a “hot phone” company that threatens him with money back. This is of course a scam to get as much money as possible from the poor victim.

All this is accompanied by a very particular visual system. Anderson, joint director of photography Robert Elswit, takes full advantage of the peculiarities of the anamorphic by filling the film with “flare”, reflections of light given by the characteristics of the lens. These colored reflections give character to the film and create an almost fairytale environment.

The film begins with the discovery of a barrel organ, so we know that music will play an important role. The sweet orchestrations of Jon Brion they help create that dreamy atmosphere a movie like this needed.

Defect of form

Always set in the 70s, always in Los Angeles (the San Fernando Valley is also here, but submerged by many other locations). PTA chooses to adapt Pynchon’s long and intricate novel made up of investigations, mysteries and a lot of confusion. Confusion is also the right word to describe the protagonist: Larry “Doc” Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix), a constantly lost investigator and never too far from the next joint. He will be asked by ex-girlfriend Shasta Fay (Katherine Waterston) to help her lover Mickey Wolfmann (Eric Roberts) to prevent his wife and lover from putting him in a psychiatric hospital. It already seems so intricate but the situation will get more and more complicated. During the film Doc is tossed this way and that trying to figure out exactly what is going on, but as soon as he seems to have come to a solution a bigger mystery presents itself to him.

It is almost useless to try to follow the story of this film, Anderson’s intent is in fact to confuse the viewer just as the protagonist is confused. This is a must watch movie for the characters: particular and often comic, difficult to forget. From Owen Wilson who plays a hippie infiltrator on the run, a Josh Brolin who plays a strange cop who goes by the name of Bigfoot; the roaster of superb actors manages to bring all kinds of characteristics to this great soup.

If Boogie Nights was about the transition from the 70s to the 80s, this film shows the transition from the 60s to the next decade. In fact, we see a world of hippies who, accustomed to a simpler life, find themselves catapulted into a chaos that seems almost senseless, made up of conspiracies, hard drugs, rich people trying to exploit the poor and much more. Doc represents this idea well with nostalgia for the past times when he and Shasta lived a happy and peaceful life, far from what would have happened later.

It is one of the most diverse films of PTA, probably due to the characteristics of the book from which it is based. Those who expect a film similar to the others may be disappointed, but it is certainly difficult to forget many of the absurd and funny moments present in this film.