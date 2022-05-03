After two years without being held, the 18th edition of the Film Festival returns to theaters. From today until this Thursday, May 5, movie theaters across the country host the days when tickets have a special price, just 3.50 euros. On the first day of celebration, we leave you four films to get right at the Film Festival. Premieres that you will not regret seeing at the best price. Which one do you choose?

The best movie premieres at the Film Festival

‘The Northman’ by Robert Eggers

‘The Northman’ is the Viking movie that has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks, even before its premiere. Nordic society has always been a very attractive resource in cinematography, and narrating its mentality around the bases of war and the warrior ideal is a potential that, it seems, there is still much to be exploited.

The premiere of this film coincides with the fact that the film is in theaters during the Film Festival, and, with it, Robert Eggers will place us in the Iceland of the full tenth century. The film tells the story of Skarsgard, a Nordic prince who seeks to avenge the death of his father at all costs. A story inspired by the Nordic legend that Shakespeare has already related: the myth of Amleth.

‘Alcarràs’, by Clara Simón

the premiere of ‘Alcarràs’ arrived at the Spanish box office last weekend and Clara Simón’s film has been a complete success. Only surpassed by ‘El hombre del norte’, it garnered almost 60,000 viewers in its first weekend, becoming the best national premiere so far this year. The Catalan film focuses on the life of the Solé family, who for generations have cultivated a large area of ​​peach trees in Alcarràs, a small town in Catalonia. The plot tells how, after eight decades of work on the same land, this year may be his last harvest.

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’

The harry potter universe will give rise to one of the most anticipated films for the Film Festival. ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ is the third part of this saga, which has managed to keep old fans of the stories that surround Hogwarts and his magical world, and attract new followers to this fantasy universe.

According to the synopsis, the evil and powerful wizard Grindelwald follows looking for supporters, but this time he will transport himself to all the corners and magical worlds in existence to get what he wants. On the other hand, Dumbledore will join his own army made up of Newt and Theseus Scamander, Jacob, among others, to put an end to the war that Grindelwald is about to start in his name.

‘The Lost City’ by Aaron and Adam Nee

If in this Festival of the Cinema you want to succeed with a smart comedy, ‘The lost city’ is your movie. Directors Aaron and Adam Nee bring to theaters a fun and entertaining romantic adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. As the synopsis describes, the protagonist Loretta Sage, renowned writer of romance and adventure novels, is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire to guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city described in his latest novel. Alan (Channing Tatum), an attractive model who appears on one of her covers, sets out to prove that he too can be a hero in real life and sets out to rescue her.

How to get tickets to see the movies at the Film Festival

As in previous editions, viewers will need to be accredited online, on the official website www.fiestadelcine.com. A record that should not be made by those over 60 and under 14 years of age. advance sale for the three days began the Monday May 2, both on cinema websites and on traditional ticket sales websites. Thus, on Tuesday, May 3, the first day of the Film Festival, tickets can also be purchased at the box office and at the kiosks located in the halls of the cinemas.