Four Four Two: Lionel Messi voted greatest player of all time

The magazine “Four Four Two” has compiled its list of the 100 best football players of all time. And Lionel Messi leads the dance ahead of Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, Zidane and Cruyff.

It’s a ranking that will certainly not please everyone, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The magazine “Four Four Two” has compiled its list of the 100 greatest players of all time. A ranking based on the influence they had on their time, those who left the most memories and those who astonished the most by their talent and their exploits“. And the magazine voted Lionel Messi the best player in football history. The seven-time Ballon d’Or is ahead of other legends like Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, Zidane or Johan Cruyff.

For the magazine, there is no player like the Argentine superstar. ” Pundits, writers and fans will try to express its greatness with words and metaphors. But they will all fail. Twenty years from now, young football fans will read the story of a messianic figure whose brilliance astounded the world, broke a multitude of records and ushered in an era of dominance….. But until they have haven’t seen the videos, they won’t realize what they missed“, explains Four Four Two.

  1. Leo Messi
  2. Diego Armando Maradona
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo
  4. Pele
  5. Zinedine Zidane
  6. John Cruyff
  7. George Best
  8. Franz Beckenbauer
  9. Ferenc Puskas
  10. Ronaldo Nazario
  11. Gerd Muller
  12. Alfredo Di Stefano
  13. Michael Platini
  14. Zico
  15. Garrincha
  16. Bobby Charlton
  17. Paolo Maldini
  18. Romario
  19. Giuseppe Meazza
  20. Andres Iniesta
  21. Franco Baresi
  22. Marco Van Basten
  23. Eusebio
  24. Xavi Hernandez
  25. Carlos Alberto
  26. Ronaldinho
  27. Ruud Gullit
  28. Neuer manual
  29. Socrates
  30. Raymond Kopa
  31. Lev Yashin
  32. Lothar Matthaus
  33. Stanley Matthews
  34. Valentino Mazzola
  35. Matthias Sindelar
  36. Luis Suarez
  37. Francisco Gento
  38. Bobby Moore
  39. Michael Laudrup
  40. Roberto Baggio
  41. Kenny Dalglish
  42. Paul Rossi
  43. Nandor Hidegkuti
  44. Gunter Netzer
  45. Gianluigi Buffon
  46. Didi
  47. Rivellino
  48. Kevin Keegan
  49. Thierry Henry
  50. Nilton Santos
  51. Jose Manuel Moreno
  52. Oleg Blokhin
  53. Jairzinho
  54. Gaetano Scirea
  55. Dino Zoff
  56. Juan Alberto Schiaffino
  57. Fritz Walter
  58. Daniel Passarella
  59. Gordon Banks
  60. Gianni Rivera
  61. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
  62. John Charles
  63. Dixie Dean
  64. Gunnar Nordahl
  65. Johan Neeskens
  66. Denis Law
  67. Sandro Mazzola
  68. Dennis Bergkamp
  69. jimmy johnstone
  70. Ronald Koeman
  71. Omar Sivori
  72. Teofilo Cubillas
  73. Dani Alves
  74. Eric Cantona
  75. Jose Andrade
  76. Cafu
  77. Frank Rijkaard
  78. Florian Albert
  79. Luka Modric
  80. Just Fountain
  81. Josef Masopust
  82. Jimmy Greaves
  83. Hugo Sanchez
  84. wayne rooney
  85. Philip Lahm
  86. Alan Shearer
  87. Allan Simonsen
  88. Sergio Busquets
  89. Hristo Stoichkov
  90. robert carlos
  91. Giacinto Fachetti
  92. Peter Schmeichel
  93. Sandor Kocsis
  94. Luis Figo
  95. Djalma Santos
  96. Javier Zanetti
  97. George Weah
  98. kaka
  99. Mario Kempes
  100. Gheorghe Hagi

