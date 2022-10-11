Four Four Two: Lionel Messi voted greatest player of all time

The magazine “Four Four Two” has compiled its list of the 100 best football players of all time. And Lionel Messi leads the dance ahead of Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, Zidane and Cruyff.

It’s a ranking that will certainly not please everyone, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The magazine “Four Four Two” has compiled its list of the 100 greatest players of all time. A ranking based on the influence they had on their time, those who left the most memories and those who astonished the most by their talent and their exploits“. And the magazine voted Lionel Messi the best player in football history. The seven-time Ballon d’Or is ahead of other legends like Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, Zidane or Johan Cruyff.

For the magazine, there is no player like the Argentine superstar. ” Pundits, writers and fans will try to express its greatness with words and metaphors. But they will all fail. Twenty years from now, young football fans will read the story of a messianic figure whose brilliance astounded the world, broke a multitude of records and ushered in an era of dominance….. But until they have haven’t seen the videos, they won’t realize what they missed“, explains Four Four Two.

Leo Messi Diego Armando Maradona Cristiano Ronaldo Pele Zinedine Zidane John Cruyff George Best Franz Beckenbauer Ferenc Puskas Ronaldo Nazario Gerd Muller Alfredo Di Stefano Michael Platini Zico Garrincha Bobby Charlton Paolo Maldini Romario Giuseppe Meazza Andres Iniesta Franco Baresi Marco Van Basten Eusebio Xavi Hernandez Carlos Alberto Ronaldinho Ruud Gullit Neuer manual Socrates Raymond Kopa Lev Yashin Lothar Matthaus Stanley Matthews Valentino Mazzola Matthias Sindelar Luis Suarez Francisco Gento Bobby Moore Michael Laudrup Roberto Baggio Kenny Dalglish Paul Rossi Nandor Hidegkuti Gunter Netzer Gianluigi Buffon Didi Rivellino Kevin Keegan Thierry Henry Nilton Santos Jose Manuel Moreno Oleg Blokhin Jairzinho Gaetano Scirea Dino Zoff Juan Alberto Schiaffino Fritz Walter Daniel Passarella Gordon Banks Gianni Rivera Karl-Heinz Rummenigge John Charles Dixie Dean Gunnar Nordahl Johan Neeskens Denis Law Sandro Mazzola Dennis Bergkamp jimmy johnstone Ronald Koeman Omar Sivori Teofilo Cubillas Dani Alves Eric Cantona Jose Andrade Cafu Frank Rijkaard Florian Albert Luka Modric Just Fountain Josef Masopust Jimmy Greaves Hugo Sanchez wayne rooney Philip Lahm Alan Shearer Allan Simonsen Sergio Busquets Hristo Stoichkov robert carlos Giacinto Fachetti Peter Schmeichel Sandor Kocsis Luis Figo Djalma Santos Javier Zanetti George Weah kaka Mario Kempes Gheorghe Hagi

