Four frigates to Greece make France and the USA quarrel

The case of submarines sold to Australia under the Aukus anti China pact was risked. With the second sensational robbery in a few months by the United States against France. The scenario, this time, is European. These are four combat frigates and their equipment. A deal worth 6.9 billion.

On Friday evening, the American administration gave the green light to the possible sale to Athens of four ships, in competition with Paris, which in September had concluded a preliminary agreement for the sale of three French frigates to the Greek navy, after the agreement signed by Emmanuel Macron and the Greek premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to the Franco-Greek agreement – which later appeared as a consolation after the fiasco of the Australian submarines – three defense and intervention frigates (which will be baptized Belharra) will be built in France by Naval Group, in Lorient, to be delivered to the Greek navy in 2025 and in 2026. The deal also covers a fourth frigate as an option to be exercised. The amount of the contract that must be signed “by the end of the year” is “in the order of three billion euros”, the French Ministry of Armed Forces specified. In addition to the ships, it includes the supply by the missile manufacturer Mbda of their weapons (Aster anti-aircraft missiles, Exocet anti-ship missiles and torpedoes) and support services for three years.

After Washington’s announcement in Paris, after a series of cold sweat meetings, they raised their antennas and immediately denied it. The contract “has already been signed a few days ago and is not limited to a preliminary”, reports the Paris Ministry of Defense. And in the end it is Athens that closes the matter. Greece will buy the three frigates for its Navy from France, confirms the Hellenic Ministry of Defense: «The Greek-French agreement is in force and will be fulfilled. It has been achieved at the highest level. The prime minister himself announced it ».

The new crisis between France and the United States after that of submarines was thwarted in extremis, when the United States signed the Aukus security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom against Beijing, destroying the sale of 12 French nuclear submarines for over 30 billion euro to the Australian Navy.