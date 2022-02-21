four fundamental exercises to relieve it

The liver is the largest internal organ within the body and helps digest food, store energy, and remove toxins. Fatty liver disease is a condition in which fat accumulates, according to Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine.

Likewise, the library explained that fatty liver disease is usually caused by silent conditions, but when there are symptoms, discomfort can be felt in the upper right side of the abdomen and to diagnose the disease, health experts ask some questions such as if alcohol is consumed, what medications are taken, and they will also likely order a blood test, including liver function tests and blood tests.

“There are no drugs that have been approved to treat fatty liver. Studies are looking at whether a certain diabetes drug or vitamin E can help, but more research is needed.” the library explained.

In fact, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is related to the following:

Overweight or obesity.

Insulin resistance, in which cells fail to absorb sugar in response to the hormone insulin.

High blood sugar (hyperglycemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

High levels of fats, particularly triglycerides, in the blood.

For this reason, if the person has fatty liver, one of the recommendations of the specialists is to lose weight, since this reduces fat, inflammation and fibrosis in the liver. In fact, the MedlinePlus recommendation is to exercise regularly, and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic physical activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes a day for children and adolescents. The vital thing is that you have an energy expenditure, which will be ideal for losing body and liver fat.

Consequently, the Oncosalud portal revealed the best exercises to relieve fatty liver:

1. Walk: According to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, for regular walking to become an exercise that improves physical fitness, you must adopt good posture and purposeful movements and the posture should be:

Head high. Look forward, not down.

The neck, back, and shoulders should be relaxed, not lifted and tense.

The arms should swing freely, with a slight bend in the elbows.

Lightly tighten your stomach muscles, keeping your back straight, not arched forward or backward.

Walk in a fluid way, supporting the heel and then the fingers.

2. Aerobics: Aerobic activity has many health benefits, regardless of age, as it can help maintain weight, increase endurance, fitness and strength, protect against viral diseases, manage chronic diseases, strengthen the heart, improve mood, among others.

3. Bicycle: This method has great benefits for physical and mental health, since it strengthens the heart, muscles and reduces stress, generating tranquility in people, because with exercise endorphins are released and a feeling of happiness and satisfaction is created.

4. Running: The Sanitas Group of Spain revealed that a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows that people who choose to run for regular physical exercise are 30% less likely to die than those who do not do any type of exercise and 45% less doing it because of cardiovascular disease or accident.