Four gadgets focused on our muscular well-being

Well-being gadgets have become one of the phenomena of the year. These accessories not only treat the body to achieve balance and find maximum performance. Also, this type of ‘gadgets’ also treat the mind to range from massages to meditation. They are a set of highly avant-garde devices that adapt to any need of whoever uses them. Hyperice, a high-performance holistic wellness brand, has been able to translate these basic and indisputable premises into its wellness gadgets. Want to see some of the latest models from this high-performing wellness company? Stay with us and keep reading.

Muscle recovery is, without a doubt, a fundamental part of any sports routine. It is already known that before training we must prepare the body and also that at the end we must do stretching work. But, in addition to stretching, it is important to take care of the muscles with non-invasive treatmentswhich will help avoid injuries, discomfort and, above all, speed up recovery time and leave them ready for the next routine fitness.

Hypervolt Go 2

The experts from the Metropolitan Club explain the importance of caring for post-workout muscles and how Hyperice wellness gadgets become the perfect allies to speed up recovery time and prevent injuries. Also, these technological devices They will help you improve circulation, relieve the feeling of fatigue and stiffness, increase the drainage of legs and arms and relieve cervical and shoulder load.

East Portable percussion massager provides targeted pressure pulses. Those reach both the superficial muscle fibers and the deeper ones. Lightweight, versatile and stylishly designed, this device offers relief on the go as eliminates stress and tension, loosens muscle knots and fights fatigue.

The Hypervolt Go 2 is ideal to use not only when training, but also to activate muscles in the morning or relieve tension during a working day. This wellness gadget is built with high-quality materials, intuitive ergonomics and a modern arctic gray finish.

Normatec 2.0 Legs

Normatec will replicate and amplify the body’s natural circulation for a therapeutic and rejuvenating massage experience. Whether you’re doing intense exercise, training for a race, on your feet for long hours at work, or suffering from muscle inflammation or pain, this technological device, thanks to its seven intensity levels, It is an ideal way to increase circulation and reduce pain and discomfort.

Likewise, its ZoneBoost technology will give you extra time and pressure on a particular zone. Thanks to its Bluetooth connection, you can connect to the Hyperice application to control the speed and correctly display all its possibilities.

Venom Back

This wellness gadget relieves and calms thanks to its thermal pad with compression and vibration. venom creates a heated massage that soothes sore muscles and relaxes stiff joints, helps maintain range of motion and eliminates tension, aches and pains.

This device is ideal for warm-up and recovery, thanks to the combination of heat and vibration. It is an excellent ‘gadget’ to relieve back pain. Thanks to its fast control through the digital touch screen, you can adjust the temperature levels and select one of its three different vibration modes. Venom is designed so you can do other activities or, if you prefer, sit back and relax.

Vyper-Go

This compact vibration massage roller can be used both at home and on the go. With Vyper Go you can warm up fast, recover instantly and relax your tight muscles after a great workout. All this will be possible thanks to its three vibration speeds.

This technological device stimulate your sweet spots and control your warm-up and recovery with guided sessions and incredible recommendations. Through the Hyperice app, you’ll get those tips from top athletes, coaches, and performance advisors.