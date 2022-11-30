Four Galician doctors, among the best in private medicine, according to Top Doctors

Four Galician doctors have been honored at the IX edition of the ‘Top Doctors’ awards, a contest in which national and international training, clinical skills, degree of specialization are valued and the years of experience of these professionals.

This renowned annual listing collects the 50 most voted Spanish doctors and medical specialists in private medicine by the medical group itself, among which there are two from A Coruña, one from Orensa and one from Vigo.

Specifically, the awarded Galicians have been: Dr. Martin Ulloaa prominent plastic surgeon, expert in Senology and Breast Pathology in A Coruña; Dr. Miguel Ángel López Vázquezspecialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation from Vigo; Dr. José Luis Fírvida Pérezspecialist in Oncology in Ourense with more than 25 years of experience, and Dr. Andrés Rodríguez Alonsospecialist in urology, oncological urology and laparoscopy.

All votes are compared with the evaluations of the patients“to ensure that the winners have, in addition to the recognition of their peers, the confirmation by their patients as top-level professionals.”