Health

Four Galician doctors, among the best in private medicine, according to Top Doctors

Photo of James James24 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Four Galician doctors have been honored at the IX edition of the ‘Top Doctors’ awards, a contest in which national and international training, clinical skills, degree of specialization are valued and the years of experience of these professionals.

This renowned annual listing collects the 50 most voted Spanish doctors and medical specialists in private medicine by the medical group itself, among which there are two from A Coruña, one from Orensa and one from Vigo.

Specifically, the awarded Galicians have been: Dr. Martin Ulloaa prominent plastic surgeon, expert in Senology and Breast Pathology in A Coruña; Dr. Miguel Ángel López Vázquezspecialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation from Vigo; Dr. José Luis Fírvida Pérezspecialist in Oncology in Ourense with more than 25 years of experience, and Dr. Andrés Rodríguez Alonsospecialist in urology, oncological urology and laparoscopy.

All votes are compared with the evaluations of the patients“to ensure that the winners have, in addition to the recognition of their peers, the confirmation by their patients as top-level professionals.”



Source link
Photo of James James24 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Three keys to healthy eating: why, in addition to fruits and vegetables, we need love

14 seconds ago

Reiki and apitherapy, two alternative medicines to take care of pain in pets

11 mins ago

Being part of the 5am club has improved my emotional well-being

22 mins ago

We are not going to follow Pilar Rubio’s extreme strength training, but I will follow this trick to strengthen your belly and buttocks.

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button