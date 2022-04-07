Four games without fans and Morazán closes for the rest of the tournament

2022-04-06

Such as TEN advanced it in PRIMICIAthe Disciplinary Commission made official the severe punishment given to the Royal Spain after the vandalism of his hobby against that of marathon in Saturday’s matchday 12 game.

The justice body of the National League was severe in resolving the issue of bars: at the Machine they banned him from the stadium Francisco Morazan for the remainder of the tournament Closure 2022 included for the league stage.

Therefore, he will have to play on an alternate court, where he will have to serve his four-game suspension behind closed doors against marathon (which will be played from minute 29, which was where it was postponed), Olympia, Victory and Lifetime. Surely, the aurinegros will play in the Olympic stadium, where if they qualify for the league, they could play with fans.