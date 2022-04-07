Four games without fans and Morazán closes for the rest of the tournament
2022-04-06
Such as TEN advanced it in PRIMICIAthe Disciplinary Commission made official the severe punishment given to the Royal Spain after the vandalism of his hobby against that of marathon in Saturday’s matchday 12 game.
The justice body of the National League was severe in resolving the issue of bars: at the Machine they banned him from the stadium Francisco Morazan for the remainder of the tournament Closure 2022 included for the league stage.
Therefore, he will have to play on an alternate court, where he will have to serve his four-game suspension behind closed doors against marathon (which will be played from minute 29, which was where it was postponed), Olympia, Victory and Lifetime. Surely, the aurinegros will play in the Olympic stadium, where if they qualify for the league, they could play with fans.
Among other punishments, there is the economic fine of 30 thousand lempiras for the throwing of various objects onto the field of play and stands by its fans and invasion of the field, endangering the integrity of its participants.
The Marathón club was also fined 20,000 lempiras for the same reason.
The Royal Spain He has announced that in the next few days he will be appealing to the authorities of the Appeals Commission because they consider that the punishment is too high since there were no deaths in the stadium, only the invasion by the fans.
The game against Marathón, now without fans on a field other than that of Morazán, will be played on a date that will be defined in a meeting of the board of directors on National League.