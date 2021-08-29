News

Four Good Days, Mila Kunis almost unrecognizable alongside Glenn Close in the trailer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Visual Entertainment has spread the Four Good Days Official Trailer, a new drama on drug addiction that will star Glenn Close and Mila Kunis as a mother and daughter struggling with the four most difficult days of their lives.

Inspired by real events, the film tells the story of Deb (Close), a mother intent on helping daughter Molly (Kunis) in the days immediately following the trauma suffered as a result of violent abuse. The two will spend time together after years as strangers and this will bring to light the many wounds that both have inflicted over time, but it will also offer them the opportunity to restore the complicated but fundamental love they feel for each other. .

The video, which you can view inside the news, shows the shocking transformation of Kunis: her face is covered with scars and wears the so-called “methamphetamine teeth”.

Loading...
Advertisements

“It’s really fun to do something so out of the ordinary” Kunis had commented on the role. “When you find such a good special effects guy who makes such beautiful methamphetamine teeth, it sounds weird to say but something funny comes out. You have to be able to teach yourself to speak with this mouth, and not seem like it. if you were stammering. So it was a lot of fun walking around the house with this weird mouth, and then her physicality. “

We remind you that Glenn Glose was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

815
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
803
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
799
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
619
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
598
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
563
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
532
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
425
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
408
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
387
News

Polkadot (DOT) prices increased by 100%, derivatives data show more room for upside Author: Cointelegraph – Economy and Finance
To Top