Four Good Days, Mila Kunis almost unrecognizable alongside Glenn Close in the trailer

Visual Entertainment has spread the Four Good Days Official Trailer, a new drama on drug addiction that will star Glenn Close and Mila Kunis as a mother and daughter struggling with the four most difficult days of their lives.

Inspired by real events, the film tells the story of Deb (Close), a mother intent on helping daughter Molly (Kunis) in the days immediately following the trauma suffered as a result of violent abuse. The two will spend time together after years as strangers and this will bring to light the many wounds that both have inflicted over time, but it will also offer them the opportunity to restore the complicated but fundamental love they feel for each other. .

The video, which you can view inside the news, shows the shocking transformation of Kunis: her face is covered with scars and wears the so-called “methamphetamine teeth”.

“It’s really fun to do something so out of the ordinary” Kunis had commented on the role. “When you find such a good special effects guy who makes such beautiful methamphetamine teeth, it sounds weird to say but something funny comes out. You have to be able to teach yourself to speak with this mouth, and not seem like it. if you were stammering. So it was a lot of fun walking around the house with this weird mouth, and then her physicality. “

We remind you that Glenn Glose was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2021 Golden Globes.