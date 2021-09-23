Four Good Days trailer plot and cast of the film with Mila Kunis and Glenn Close

Four Good Days: plot trailer And cast of the film by Rodrigo Garcia with Mila Kunis And Glenn Close on drug addiction

Four Good Days: plot trailer And cast of the film by Rodrigo Garcia with Mila Kunis And Glenn Close on drug addiction

The current trend of contemporary American cinema continues, focused on addiction to drugs, from opiates to heroin, which we have already addressed on the pages of our magazine by writing to you about American Elegy, The Last Hillbilly, The legacy of the viper and the next Crisis by Nicholas Jarecki.

Addiction returns to the center in the new drama of Rodrigo Garcia (The things I know about her), Four Good Days, which follows the story of a young woman addicted to heroin who has to undergo medical treatment for four days that could put her back on the rails of a salvific path of recovery. But when it comes to addiction, four days can be an eternity to go through.

Mila Kunis interprets Molly, drug addict who has been in and out of rehabilitation communities a dozen times.

The legendary Glenn Close, which also this year with American Elegy She will try to win her first Oscar out of eight nominations, she plays Molly’s estranged mother, who will try to take care of her daughter to make sure she doesn’t fall back into drug use, thus nullifying the path to treatment that could save her life.

Four Good Days: the plot of the movie

On an exciting journey based on a true story told by the writer of the Washington Post Eli Saslow, Pulitzer Prize winner, the 31-year-old Molly (Mila Kunis) asks his mother for help Deb (Glenn Close), who has separated from her family, to fight a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life in the coils of drug addiction.

Despite all he has learned in ten years of disappointment, pain and anger, Deb decides to embark on a final attempt to save his beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. A painful, moving and unpredictable path, which will see a mother and daughter struggle to regain the love and trust that once held them together.

Four Good Days, of which you find the trailer in the original language on the cover, will be distributed by Vertical Entertainment starting April 30 in American cinemas.