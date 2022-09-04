Four Haitians transferred to Jimaní hospital after attack by armed gang

Four Haitians injured in Haiti received medical care at the General Provincial Hospital José Melenciano de Jimaníafter being attacked by an armed gang.

The Haitians, three of whom are women, were attacked by a gang in Haiti in the area known as “Le Papai”, a few kilometers before reaching Ganthier, a distant town about 35 kilometers away, approximately from the border by Jimaní and about 20 kilometers from the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

The wounded, all from firearms, they were identified as Marie Audanicia Jeremy, 56, with a head injury in the frontal region; Brinot Esail, 34, injured in the right forearm; Michel Perez, 50 years oldinjured in the left arm and Sages Lloná, 27 years old.

The group was then transferred to the Hospital Regional Universitario Jaime Mota de Barahona for medical treatment.

According to the wounded they were attacked in a surprise way by a gang that, according to what they said, usually operates in the eastern part of the Haitian capitalwhich they consider does not give respite to allow the tranquility of those who, out of necessity, have to move to and from the Jimaní border.

Due to cases of violence of this nature, trade has decreased in the Jimaní border market, in the Paraje Mal Pasodue to the fact that the dealers from Haiti refuse to travel through the area for fear of being attacked by the gangs that dispute the control of the spaces in Haiti and thus carry the belongings of those who travel to and from the Haitian capital.