four inspirations for autumn 2021 to try – iO Woman

C.Do you look like a star? Why not. Celebs have always set trends and conquer with their beauty choices, but today it seems easier to take inspiration than in the past, also accomplices social networks, which have shortened the distances making them more “human” and helping fans to discover the little tricks that make a hairstyle, even the simplest, a true work of art.

Four irresistible inspirations for Autumn-Winter 2021-2022.

Celebrity hair: from JLo to Kim Kardashian, the perfect straight

The beach waves will also have fully entered the Olympus of hair trends, but when the hair is long, the ideal combination always seems to be the one with the smooth spaghetti effect, loved by all the stars with XXL hair, from Kim Kardashian to Naomi Campbell, from Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid.

Long and smooth, in short, it is beautiful, as long as it is also bright and never flat. Hard? At all.

The secret, as well as in hair care with the products that best suit your needs, lies in the brushing, which must always be gentle. With a hairdryer, brush and a lot of patience you get the best results, then yes, a pass of the plate is allowed, but always enough.

The fringe, must have of the season for Gigi Hadid and Lady Gaga

The last, but only in chronological order, was the model Gigi Hadid, who showed off a whole new hair look on Instagram, with full bangs combined with auburn brown that has become her favorite hair color for a few weeks.

It is not yet clear whether that of the model is a wig or a real fringe, it is certain that in recent weeks there have been many who have chosen what can be defined in all respects a real hair accessory.

There are two dominant styles for autumn-winter 2021-2022: on the one hand, the full bangs like that of Hadid, which can also have a retro declination, as well taught by another top, Kaia Gerber, who wears it in style Jane Birkin, long up to just touching the eyes, with side tufts that fill the face.

And then there is what the insiders call “Baby bang”, that is the short fringe that stops a few centimeters from the eyebrows. Often spotted on Lady Gaga during presentations around the world of House of Gucci, it has also been experienced by other beautiful ones such as Bella Hadid, Megan Fox and Dua Lipa.

Present in several seasonal collections, such as those of Jean Louis David, Framesi and Toni & Guy, very graphic, it is not the easiest fringe to wear, but it has an undisputed advantage: it focuses attention on the look, unlike the long and full one which instead puts the spotlight directly on the lips. Two different and equally successful ways to make the most of it.

Semi-collected hairstyles, like Hailey Bieber and Kate Middleton

Practical, beautiful both on long and medium hair, the collected seeds help to stay in order but do not require great attention, also ideal for those who do not get along too well with manual skills.

Like, for example, a Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, who exploit them a lot in their free time, but also at real heights. The number one fan at court is Kate Middleton, a true specialist of intertwining & Co.

Ponytails, the classic for star hair

Timeless classic, The ponytail is another star hair trend, as long as it knows how to amaze. Whether high or low, for this season it becomes charming thanks to the complicity of simple but high-impact accessories.

From the silver metal tubulars chosen by Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of Hawkeye, to the black bow spotted on the head of Kourtney Kardashian, up to the blue one of Tatiana Santo Domingo at the last National Holiday in Munich.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Re-launched by Chanel on the catwalk of the Fall-Winter 2021-2022 collection, the bow is the special accessory for the upcoming holidays, perfect on any type of tail and more.

Better take notes.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED