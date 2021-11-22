four Italians are also on the list

There FIFA, the leading organ of world football, announced the 11 candidates for the award The Best FIFA, the award dedicated to the best player of the calendar year. By the way, in a week the Ballon d’Or 2021, with Leo Messi, Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema big favorites. The ceremony for the awarding of the The Best FIFA will be held on January 21 at an online ceremony. In addition to this, the FIFA will also award prizes for best coach and best goalkeeper. Among all the candidates, there are also four Italians, that is Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jorginho, Roberto Mancini And Antonio With you. Let’s go see all the nominations.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player, the nominees

Some names are obviously obvious and appear every year on this special list. Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo And Momo Salah they are the real big names on this list, the habituals of the individual prizes. Besides these too Karim Benzema has been appearing for years and this year is really keeping the entire attack afloat Real Madrid.

Also Neymar it has been on the crest of the wave for years even if in terms of individual awards of this magnitude it is far behind the others. Who is starting in the last period to appear at these levels are Erling Haaland, winner of the Golden Boy 2020, And Kylian Mbappé, probable future winner of the Ball Gold.

The only Italian here is Jorginho, winner of many competitions during this 2021. Champions Leaguand and European Super Cup with the Chelsea in addition to Euro2020 With the’Italy where it has been a great protagonist, in recent times it is slightly down.

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, the nominees

Similar speech also for the nominations for the best goalkeeper. Some have been on these lists for many years, such as the phenomenon of Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer and the extreme defender of the Liverpool Alisson Becker. Granted the presence of Mendy of the Chelsea who is now super owner and has taken the place of Kepa (player paid 80 million euros a few years ago, but not up to par), the goalkeeper of the Denmark Kasper Schmeichel, protagonist of an excellent European and also of good performances with Leicester.

Here too an Italian, that is Gianluigi Donnarumma said Gigio. Hero of Euro2020, in the summer he passed on a free transfer to PSG where he currently holds the reserve role of Keylor Navas, although things could change in the event of a farewell Pochettino.

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City FC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, the nominees

Here we are talking about the elite of world coaches, where there are technicians who have literally won everything. There are two Italians on the list, a sign that our school remains one of the best in the world. The current technician of the Tottenham Antonio Conte is nominated for his achievements atInter, where he was able to bring the team back to winning the Scudetto after 11 years despite a very disappointing European campaign. Roberto Mancini invece was the great protagonist of Euro2020, able to bring a national team in disarray to the top of Europe in just three years.

The other appointed coaches are Hansi Flick, now CT of the Mannschaft and ex Bayern Monaco champion of Germany, Pep Guardiola winner of the umpteenth Premier League and great saint of the beautiful game, Lionel Sebastián Scaloni, the one who brought back theArgentina to win the Copa America (first trophy with the Seleccion of Leo Messi), Diego Simeone winner of the Liga With the’Athletic And Thomas Tuchel that, taking in hand a Chelsea almost in disarray from Lampard led him to conquer the Champions League.

Antonio Conte (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Hansi Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München / German national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian national team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atletico de Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea FC).

