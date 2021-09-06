Four-legged star in the lagoon: in Venice Benny depopulated on the red carpet

He was present during the shooting of the film, and as a good assistant he deserved his moment of glory: Benny is a little dog who had the honor of parading on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival on the occasion of the presentation of “Mona Lisa and the blood moon”, directed by Ana Lily Amanpour. The English-American director of Iranian origin has in fact landed in the lagoon holding her beloved four-legged companion in her arms, who has not missed even a photo-call.

During the red carpet parade for the screening of the film, Benny managed to steal the show from Kate Hudson, protagonist of the film, despite the actress was wrapped in a voluminous red Valentino dress.

Ana Lily’s film Amanpour is an authorial semi-horror set in New Orleans, the city where the director and Benny flew for filming, as can be seen from the shots published on Instagram.

Benny kisses Kate Hudson on the red carpet (reuters)

Perfectly at home on the red carpet, like a star used to treading the stage and even a little bored by all that hype, Benny posed among the cast actors, along with the director, and even kissed Kate Hudson for all to see. On the other hand, Benny is used to effusions with celebrities: social media testify that too Keanu Reeves had the honor of being kissed by him. In short, the Hollywood jet set is already at his feet, sorry, paws.