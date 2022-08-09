Four-legged therapist: Kira, the dog that revolutionizes pediatric medical services and helps hospitalized boys

the smile of Matthew it lights up as soon as you see enter the room to his four-legged therapist, Kiraa australian labradoodle with brown fur who, with the indication of his guide, gets on the bed and begins to work. In the two months that patient6 years old, received medical care due to cancer of the nervous system (neuroblastoma), bitch improved his mood and positively predisposed him to continuity of the treatment.

In the pediatric inpatient area of ​​the Arches Sanatoriumin the neighborhood of Palermo, Kira runs like home. As you walk alongside Caroline Michaelher guide, greet her kids and parents. Juan Ignacio2 and a half years old, hastens his steps to be able to caress her in the corridor outside the Day hospital. Nor does it go unnoticed by the nurses and doctors on the floor.

“The intervention with Kira helps relieve anxietyimproves the adherence to treatment and reduce the hospitalization time from the patients. Interaction with parents in the room or when they come to see their children in intensive care relieves the stress associated with what they are going through. And it also prevents burnout in the health team. The sanatorium climate changes”, summarizes Micha, coordinator of the Inpatient Psychology Service of Swiss Medical sanatoriums.

Kira moves freely through the hospitalization floor of the Sanatorium of the Arches with her guide Fabiola Czubaj

Kira is the first”hairy therapist”, as your guide tells you, from the team made up of 12 psychologists who work in the adult hospitalization units, pediatrics, neonatology, coronary unit, intensive care unit and the guard of the center located on Juan B. Justo avenue at 900 and of the Zabala Clinic, in the neighborhood of Belgrano. For the moment, the animal assisted therapy concentrates on the hospitalization of infants, children and adolescentsincluding intensive care units.

THE NATION the visit coinciding with the International Assistance Dog Week. As Kira and her guide walk to room 120, where Mateo is waiting for them, Micha points out that the meeting with the patients has therapeutic goals to achieve defined with the treating physicians, based on the needs and difficulties of each case. By protocol, an infectologist has to enable that contact. The first time, the australian labradoodle She will wait sitting at the door of the room until Micha shows up and asks permission to enter. Exceptionally, as the psychologist recalls, some patients resist. “When there is fear, but no resistance, the boys immediately advance and end up hugging her. Kira senses the climate with each patient and is cautious. Arrival at the target is pretty fast,” she says.

The most common problems that the intervention with the animal helps to “unlock” to advance in the Recoverystart a treatment o improve compliance when a patient does not want to move after surgery, for example, and needs to do so; if you do not want to receive or take a medicinefrom an injection to an inhaler or a catheter, or adherence to a treatment is low.

With Kira, patients learn what medical elements are for: thus they lose their fear and facilitate treatment Kindness Los Arcos Sanatorium

“The Boys passively live the interventions: they do not choose to be in the hospitalwhich is in an unknown environment, they do not understand their illness or the reason for internment and they don’t understand why they are invaded –says Micha–. What we do, then, is to familiarize them with the medical elements, put them in an active role where they are what they do. This gives them a sense of control and reduces anxiety, thus improving treatment adherence because they see that it is not so terrible. When there are bad previous experiences it is more difficult because you have to work on your fears”.

With KiraAccording to Micha, boys express these fears and can be more collaborative. There are children and adolescents who have more difficulty expressing their emotions and, throughout the game, with a large plastic syringe or a puff become familiar with the interventions.

“In Mateo, it positively influenced his mood. He is a patient who is readmitted to continue with his treatment. Leaving with a positive experience and memory helps you re-enter permeable and receptive for the continuity of their treatment and, ultimately, their experience in the care center is positive, resilient and non-traumatic”, details the guide to THE NATION.

Learning to use a bean bag or take insulin is part of the job with Kira Kindness Los Arcos Sanatorium

Once they take off the vest that identifies her as therapy animalgo back to your family routine at home with Micha, her husband and their three children. And weekends are for walking.

Her training started when she was a puppy. The australian labradoodle he was 5 months old when he began to visit the corridors of the hospitalization units; she today she is 3 years old. “They are hypoallergenic dogs, they don’t drool, they don’t lose hair, they don’t have an odor; they are very docile and it is a breed that wants to ingratiate and be recognized, which makes working with patients easier”, lists Micha.

A specialized instructor in animal assisted therapy was in charge of that preparation, which included desensitization and familiarization with the sanatorium dynamics for his encounters with patients ranging from infants to teenagers and their parents. In parallel, Micha also received training, including animal care to ensure the dog welfaredetect when she is stressed, has to leave a room or another indicator appears that she is not well or comfortable.

Kira’s schedule includes going twice a week to the pediatric and pediatric guard areas of both clinics, in the afternoon, with breaks every two patients to go to a green space, eat and play with her ball.

The therapeutic duo Kira and Carolina Micha, during a break from work Fabiola Czubaj

Per day, he visits about eight patients. To get out of it, it is enough for Micha to tell him “Let’s go to the sanatorium” and put his vest. “For her it is not a job, but a different activity,” explains the guide.

On every visit to a room, nothing is taken for granted. Patients are asked if they want to do the activity. In the case of the babies, Kira lies down and attentively follows the movements of the little ones with the guidance of her guide.

The work project was presented by Micha to the private medicine company in 2018 and was put into practice before the Covid-19 pandemic with veterinary, infectious and work protocol in hospitalization. Kira complies with vaccination, periodic analysis, castration, balanced diet, hygiene and walks.

In the health team, interaction with Kira prevents burnout and improves the sanatorium climate Kindness Los Arcos Sanatorium

To assemble the therapeutic duothe professional participated in an exchange at two pediatric hospitals in Florida, in the United States, where there were volunteer programs with visiting dogs which, as he explains, break with the climate of hospitalization, without objectives for treatment.

“I investigated the benefits of animal assisted therapyhow it changes the emotional state of patients, modifies heart rate, reduces anxiety, releases barriers to express emotions, shortens hospitalization times and patients are more protagonists in their healing process –he comments THE NATION–. I check it daily. What happens in a room when Kira enters is that the joy of the whole family group”.