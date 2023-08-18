Four Lessons from Dr. Sturm: “Beautiful Skin Isn’t Just a Matter of Care: Diet Is Key”

Summer is the time of the year when we take care of our skin health the most. Perhaps because we are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of sun protection, perhaps because we use less makeup and are more aware of imperfections or potential problems that we don’t hide with foundation or concealer … Whatever the case, in the summer months questions about facial care skyrocket. We’ve been able to transfer some of our share to the iconic Dr. Barbara Sturm, who Kate Holmes, Emma Roberts and Oprah herself entrust with their skin care and who is offering her exclusive treatments at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay – who will be guests Able to enjoy it – and it has solved many doubts. All of these will be very useful for those of us who dedicate time to skin care during the summer and the rest of the year:

Lesson 1: What basic care do you recommend during these months when the skin is exposed to a greater number of external aggressors?

Summer is a time when our skin looks great but is actually more damaged. There are two main factors to consider, which are UVA and UVB exposure and heat damage. Sun exposure without adequate protection can age the skin and lead to inflammation and sagging. Heat can cause the skin to produce more oil, as well as flushing and sweating, which leads to transepidermal water loss in the body, leading to dehydration, irritation and rash. I recommend a very light moisturizer, like my Light Face Cream, which nourishes the skin, and an effective sunscreen. Too Staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water will keep your skin soft and comfortable despite the heat.

What’s the key to Sturm products and their winning formulas?

The main differentiating factor in my skin care regime is my respect for the science and efficacy of the ingredients. Another distinguishing feature of my brand related to the scientific approach is the emphasis on education. Skin is interesting and complex, and over the years I have been engaged in daily conversations with my patients and the general public about what the skin needs to function at its best.

Lesson 2: Can you give me any advice on the best way to apply the product?

One of the questions I get asked most often is how do I layer my serum. Each of my serums is tailored to a different skin type, need or problem and is formulated with either a hyaluronic acid base, which has a translucent appearance, or an oil-in-water lipid base, which looks milky.

Serum should be applied to clean skin immediately after drying (to avoid transepidermal water loss) and before day or night cream. I’ve designed several different serums to address certain skin needs: soothing, clarifying, brightening, moisturizing, sunscreen, anti-pollution, etc., so depending on your needs, you’ll need to layer them. When applying a serum, always use a clear serum before a lipid-based serum and wait for each serum to dissolve into the skin before applying another. Then, to “seal” the serum, you should always apply a moisturizer or face cream on top.

Dr. Sturm’s Best Sellers – They change all the time, but hyaluronic serum is always wildly popular and my latest release, Facila Super Anti-Aging Cream, is a hydrating cream infused with scientific ingredients that fight all signs of aging for clearer skin fights with Fresh, bright and young, it has received an incredible reception. I couldn’t live without my face mask, which protects skin when it’s in trouble and brightens it when it’s not, and I think the public is increasingly using my Glow Drops as a healthy makeup alternative or supplement. Has been

Lesson 3: What would be a basic care routine for those who are short of time and want a quick yet effective ritual?

Your skin care routine and the products you use should be tailored to the specific needs of your skin. However, every skin care routine should fight inflammation, deeply hydrate and nourish the skin, and be rich in highly active anti-aging and other scientific skin-healing ingredients. The most basic skin care regimen requires:

1. Twice a week, alternate cleansing with an exfoliator, such as my facial scrub or enzyme cleanser, to gently remove dead skin and impurities.

2. A hyaluronic acid-based serum packed with potent active ingredients that replenish moisture stores and support the skin’s barrier function.

3. An excellent moisturizer.

“There are only four products and they are enough to cover the basic needs of the skin”

Lesson 4: Apart from a face and body care routine with the brand’s products, are there any dietary guidelines that help maintain healthy, glowing skin?

Beautiful skin is not just a matter of care: Diet is important for controlling inflammation and maintaining healthy skin and the body as a whole., Avoid inflammatory substances like alcohol and sugar, as well as salt and processed or fried foods, which are harmful to skin health. Eat plenty of anti-inflammatory foods such as cherries, blueberries, blackberries, green leafy vegetables, beans, seeds and nuts, olive oil and tomatoes, as well as foods rich in the powerful antioxidant glutathione, such as asparagus, bell peppers, and carrots. Broccoli, avocado, pumpkin, and spinach. Oily fish like salmon are rich in omega-3 and are also anti-inflammatory.

Doctor’s Tip: Substitute your coffee with green tea, an anti-inflammatory antioxidant, or my herbal infusions Molecular Skin Tea, a delicious caffeine-free tea, which contains calming ingredients that promote healthy-looking skin , consume. Also, include supplements in your diet to balance any deficiencies. My Sturm Inside supplements support an anti-inflammatory diet while providing essential nutrients for skin to glow and thrive.