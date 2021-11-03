four medals for Italy on the first day. Michele Lamberti surprises again – OA Sport

First day of semifinals and finals at the Aquatic Palace in Kazan (Russia), home of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships. So many emotions in the Russian plant that is worth telling, with Italy coming out of the pool with four medals.

Ready, go, and the 400 mixed women gave a silver a stone’s throw from gold. Is that of Sara Franceschi: the Tuscany, thanks to a splendid comeback in the breaststroke, staged a great shoulder to shoulder in freestyle with the Turkish Viktoriya Zeynep Güneş and keep it Anja Crevar. A second place came in 4’30 ″ 47, in cohabitation with Crevar, just two cents from the Turkish. There is a bit of regret, but also the awareness of having swum on remarkable times. For Franceschi, in fact, it is the staff, since the previous reference was 4’31 ″ 79. Also good Alessia Polieri, fourth in 4’32 ″ 24.

Not even the time to metabolize that the beautiful country was able to smile for two more medals. They were Matteo Ciampi and Marco De Tullio to get in 400 freestyle. A very balanced race, which saw the success of the Dutchman Luc Kroon (3’38 ″ 33), but in which two prestige medals arrived, given the silver of Ciampi in 3’38 ″ 58 and the bronze of De Tullio in 3’38 ″ 80. Both blues have signed their staff, even if as mentioned for Sara Franceschi, here too there is a bit of bitterness for the very close symbol of primacy.

Well Silvia Di Pietro in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle. The Roman athlete managed to break the significant 24 ″ barrier, obtaining a time of 23 ″ 99 (the fifth of the athletes present in the penultimate act) and not too far from her Italian record of 23 ″ 85. Good indications therefore for Silvia in a specialty in which the Swedish Sarah Sjoestroem in 23 ″ 37 she climbed to the top of the order of the times of the semifinals, preceding the Polish Katarzyna Wasick (23 ″ 42) and the Russian Maria Kameneva (23 ″ 79). 12 but instead Costanza Cocconcelli in 24 ″ 45, author of her own staff anyway.

Super Michele Lamberti. The 2000 class, after having amazed everyone in the morning heats of the 50 backstrokes, has again improved the Italian distance record bringing the time trial to 22 ″ 79 and is a very clear candidate for a medal for tomorrow. Lamberti, in the overall, was preceded only by the Russian ace Kliment Kolesnikov, author of the record of the championships in 22 ″ 57. To complete the picture, under 23 ″, the Greek Apostolos Christou (22 ″ 87). Very good too Lorenzo Mora who in 23 ″ 08 has printed the fifth overall time and tomorrow will play their cards in the final act. Italy against Russia in the semifinals of the 100 women’s breaststroke. Arianna Castiglioni, at the top of the rankings in the heats, was also confirmed in the semifinals with a time of 1’04 ″ 31. The Lombard, however, will have to beware of the two Russians Evgeniia Chikunova (1’04 ″ 53) e Nika Godun (1’04 ″ 64) and obviously the other Italian Martina Carraro (1’04 ″ 99). We will see some good ones tomorrow.

In the semifinals of the 100 butterfly men Lamberti hit another shot, getting the pass for the Final with the seventh time of 50 ″ 11 (new staff) in the ranking commanded by the Norwegian Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas (49 ″ 22) to precede the Hungarian champion Kristof Milak (49 ″ 71). Nothing to do, however, for Alberto Razzetti who hit the 11th time trial in 50 ″ 29, but signing his personal best.

Men’s 4 × 50 freestyle silver and once again the cents weren’t that favorable. Alessandro Miressi (21 ″ 20), Thomas Ceccon (20 ″ 82), Lorenzo Zazzeri (20 ″ 24) e Marco Orsi (20 ″ 66) they had to settle for a place of honor in 1’22 ″ 92 preceded by a surprising Holland in 1’22 ″ 89. Disappointment for the Russians, big favorites on the eve, who finished third in 1’23 ″ 35. Fourth place instead in the same test for women: Elena Di Liddo (24 ″ 61), Silvia Di Pietro (23 ″ 66), Costanza Cocconcelli (24 ″ 53) e Chiara Tarantino (24 ″ 22) reached the foot of the podium in 1’37 ″ 02 in the race that saw the success of Russia (1’34 ″ 92) ahead of Holland (1’35 ″ 47) and Poland (1 ‘ 35 ″ 94).

Photo: LaPresse