four meetings on musical biopics

From 3 November to 1 December al Palladium Theater in Rome the third edition of Lives in Music, four free admission meetings on four musical biopics: “Rocketman“On Elton John,”Pavarotti“By Ron Howard,”Walk the Line“On Johnny Cash and”Lost love”By Franco Battiato.

Back from 3 November to 1 December at the Palladium Theater, with four appointments, #viteinmusica – Meetings on the musical biopic, a project that focuses on the complex and fascinating relationship that has always linked cinema to music, with the participation of cine-audiovisual authors, composers, music and film critics who will introduce and deepen the vision.

Come to his third edition, through a series of meetings transversal to the different genres of musical history, the review proposes a path that moves from the protagonists of pop music to the stars of folk and Italian music, with particular emphasis on the relationship between direction and composition, between genre and profile musical, with reference both to the specificity of the films themselves, and to the events that have linked great directors and great musicians.

The review opens Wednesday 3 November with Rocketman, a film that traces the history of Elton John, from his beginnings at the Royal Academy of Music to the 1980s, the heyday of his career. Introducing the vision by Daria Pomponio and Giovanni Vacca. We continue Wednesday 10 November with Pavarotti, documentary directed by Ron Howard on the life of Luciano Pavarotti, introduced by Alessandro Boschi and Jacopo Pellegrini. When love burns the soul – Walk the Line, scheduled Monday 15 November and presented by Emanuele Rauco and Ennio Speranza, it tells the story of the icon of American country and folk music Johnny Cash and her turbulent romance with June Carter Cash, played by Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, whose performance earned her the Oscar for Best Actress. Closes the review, Wednesday 1 December, Lost love from Franco Battiato who in 2004 won the Silver Ribbon for best new director for this film. The film, introduced by Vito Zagarrio and Paolo Prato, is set between the mid-1950s and the mid-1960s between Sicily and Milan and tells the story of a Sicilian boy and his growth path.

The project, born from an idea of ​​Luca Aversano and Enrico Carocci, in collaboration with Vito Zagarrio, Malvina Giordana and Matteo Santandrea, is carried out by the Roma Tre Teatro Palladium Foundation in collaboration with the DAMS of the University of Rome and is financed by the MiC in ” scope of activities for the promotion of film culture.

PROGRAM

Presentation seminar at 6.00 pm, film screening at 6.45 pm

Wednesday 3 November *

Rocketman (Dexter Fletcher, 2019)

Introduced by: Daria Pomponio and Giovanni Vacca

* Presentation seminar at 6.30 pm, screening of the film at 7.15 pm

Wednesday 10th November

Pavarotti (Ron Howard, 2019)

Introduced by: Alessandro Boschi and Jacopo Pellegrini

Monday 15th November

When love burns the soul – Walk the Line (James Mangold, 2005)

Introduced by: Emanuele Rauco and Ennio Speranza

Wednesday 1st December

Lost love (Franco Battiato, 2003)

Introduced by: Vito Zagarrio and Paolo Prato

