Four men are charged at the federal level in connection with a shipment of cocaine found in Las Cucharas in Ponce

A federal grand jury indicted four men for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in the Sergeant Pedro Joel Rodríguez Matos Correctional Complex, better known as Las Cucharas, in Ponce.

According to the indictment, the four people are related to the discovery of a shipment of 50 kilos of cocaine in a warehouse of the aforementioned institution. The drug was hidden inside boxes identified as cleaning products.

Nevertheless, evidence suggests the shipment is part of a smuggling scheme that spreads to other parts of the island. At the moment, the evidence in the custody of the federal authorities does not suggest the participation of any correctional officer or employee of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DCR), affirmed the head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow.

“It appears that the boxes loaded with cocaine were not removed from the shipment as planned and were mistakenly taken to the Ponce warehouse with the cleaning products. The estimated value of the approximately 228 kilograms of cocaine seized in this investigation is $4,104,000″, indicates a statement from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

“This operation reflects the excellent collaboration between our state and federal law enforcement partners. We will continue to follow leads in this investigation to identify all those responsible,” Muldrow added.