Four months without eating? Trailer for the adaptation of ‘The Prodigy’

Netflix has released the official trailer for ‘The Prodigy‘, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, which is scheduled to be released in select theaters in the United States on November 2. Two weeks later, on November 16, it will hit the streaming platform worldwide.

Irish Midlands, 1862. Eleven-year-old Anna O’Donnell stops eating but miraculously remains alive and well. The English nurse Lib Wright is taken to the small little one where the girl lives to observe her. Tourists and pilgrims flock to see the girl who is said to have gone without food for months. Is the town home to a saint who “survive on manna from heaven” or are there more sinister motives?

Sebastian Lelio (‘Glory Bell’) is the director of this film that has a script written by Lelio and Donoghue together with Alice Birch. Regarding the cast, along with Pugh we find Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Tom Burke, Dermot Crowley, Bían F. O’Byrne and David Wilmot.

It is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures and Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell of House Productions. Let us remember that another of Donoghue’s novels, ‘The room‘, already had a successful film adaptation in 2015 directed by Lenny Abrahamson and starring Brie Larson.