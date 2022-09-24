Four more days: moving and hopeful story of an addict | the daily

in 2016 Washington Post published “How’s Amanda?”, a report by journalist Eli Saslow on a heroin addict. The story, nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, covered the four days prior to the treatment that would change Amanda Wendler’s life, and its essence was her relationship with her mother, who despite the wear and tear that addiction caused in their relationship, was the only person willing to help her. From this roller coaster of emotions, euphoria, suspense, black humor and high doses of family catharsis is nourished Four days more.

Colombian Rodrigo Garcia (Saint Avoid), son of Gabriel García Márquez, is the one who faithfully directs and adapts this story, starring the brilliant female duo of Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. Its theme is powerful and for those with some close experience of fighting an addiction, this film can be disturbing but also a breath of hope and empathy. And for those who are not so close, it is fascinating and compelling. In any case, it offers a hopeful look, or less depressing, if you compare it with other movies about addictions.

In the story, after years of theft and manipulation, Molly (Kunis), who carries a catalog of drugs in her veins (heroin, methadone, crack), returns to the house of her mother, Deb (Close), in search of aid. Her relationship has become distant and ruled by mistrust, which leads Deb to an intense internal debate: trust her daughter again and help her, since she is impressed with her deterioration or, already tired of abuse and lies, ignore it. This emotional ups and downs and their pendulum relationship, intimately narrated by a director specializing in deeply sensitive stories, will become a story of unconditional maternal love.

After spending four days in the hospital, the doctor offers Molly a new solution for her addiction: a monthly injection called an “opioid antagonist”, which makes her body immune to the drug and attenuates the desire to reoffend. But to receive it, her system must be completely drug-free, and that further detox will take four more days.

It is Deb who will accompany Molly in this hard time, and the hopes that her daughter will achieve it are ultimately the hopes of the viewer, generating a perfect suspense about a possible relapse. There are many successes Four days morebut perhaps the greatest is the ability to satirize and ironize, with intelligent, well-constructed and interpreted dialogues, the dramatic situations that occur over the course of those four days.

Without romanticizing the complex bond of mother and daughter and with its fair share of tragedy, it tells a story not only of maternal resilience and a desperate need to reconnect, but of deep empathy for an addict who wants to live. And it is also a profound criticism of a highly medicalized society with all kinds of legally available painkillers, such as oxycodone, Vicodin or morphine, which are, many times, the previous step to fentanyl and heroin.

The solid performances are pure emotion: a spectacular Mila Kunis gives her all embodying a deteriorated body and a diseased mind, while Glenn Close shows his enormous craft. Four days more is a harsh but hopeful tale of past grudges that come back like a boomerang and the family breakdown of living with an addict. But it is also a story of overcoming, trust, second chances, forgiveness and family reconstruction.