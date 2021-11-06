Four movies and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Last weekend in October, Halloween is almost upon us. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video these days?

So, if you are looking for something of a horror genre, don’t forget the new episode of I know what you did, coming out like every time on a Friday.

Otherwise, if you are looking for something new, you can choose: among the films there is a horror comedy with Lillo, a film from a few years ago by Cronenberg, and another with Vin Diesel and Elijah Wood, but above all from today it comes out After 3, highly anticipated especially among the youngest.

If you are looking for a TV series, the answer is only one: Maradona Benedict Dream, the biopic dedicated to the greatest footballer of all time, who died a year ago.

Good vision and good weekend!

The Monster in the Crypt (2021 movie) – release date 25 October

A nerd teen browsing a comic sees parallels between the story and the horrors of real life in the village where he lives. He and some friends try to investigate. With Tobia De Angelis, Amanda Campana, Lillo Petrolo.

Maradona: Blessed Dream (Amazon Original series) – release date 29 October.

Genre: sports biopic. Number of episodes: 10

The Amazon Original biographical series follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player and is played by Nazareno Casero (Historia de un Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnifica 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax), who will play Diego Armando Maradona in the various phases of his life and his prolific career. From humble beginnings in his native town of Fiorito, Argentina, to his revolutionary career at Barcelona and then at Napoli, the series will narrate his key role in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986.

The biographical series produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, was shot in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico, and consists of 10 one-hour episodes that tell the key moments of life and career of the legendary football player.

After 3 (Amazon Exclusive movie) – release date 29 October

The story of After 3 restarts with Tessa grappling with an exciting new chapter in her life, but as she prepares to move to Seattle to pursue her dream job, Hardin’s jealousy and unpredictable behavior reaches a climax and threatens to end their intense relationship.

Things get complicated when Tessa’s father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin’s family come to light. Ultimately, Tessa and Hardin will have to decide whether it will be worth fighting for their love or whether it will be time to separate.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015 movie) – release date October 29

Kaulder is a witch hunter who has been battling the forces of Evil for centuries. Shortly before being killed, in fact, the Queen of the Witches passed her immortality to him as a sign of curse. And when the Queen is resurrected in search of revenge, a close battle begins that threatens to destroy the whole of humanity. With Vin Diesel, Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood.

The Assassin’s Promise (2007 film) – release date 31 October

A prostitute dies in childbirth. A nurse, played by Naomi Watts, finds herself investigating the young woman’s identity and becomes involved in a police operation on a large prostitution ring run by the Russian mafia. Directed by David Cronenberg, with Josef Altin, Viggo Mortensen, Vincent Cassel.

