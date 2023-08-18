Four movies in which Taylor Swift starred

The countdown has begun. there are few days left for sun forum mexico city scene Eras TourOf Taylor Swift,

The singer will perform on August 24, 25, 26 and 27, becoming the first female solo artist to fill that number of dates at the venue with a single tour; In order to get excited and prepare to see Taylor, we remember her in another facet beyond music: as an actress.

Swift has not only starred in music videos for her songs, but she’s also made her first foray into the seventh art, and these are four movies we recommend if you’re a Swiftie (though few have fared so well with critics). not done).

One is titled “Valentine’s Day” from 2010, which tells 10 different stories related to that date and which are related to each other. In the Swift segment, she shared credit with Taylor Lautner (“Twilight”), with whom she was actually nominated for an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss. This tape can be seen on Prime Video.

In the realm of voice work, Swift appeared in “The Lorax” (since 2012 and available on Prime Video, Vix and Claro Video), an animated film based on the children’s book by Dr. Seuss, as the character Theodore Wiggins. follows. Zac Efron) is a teenager who lives in an artificial city called Thaneed-Ville, and who is in love with his neighbor Audrey (Taylor Swift).

In addition, his acting work can be seen in films such as “Cats” (2019), an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about a tribe of Jellicoes cats, where he plays a kitten named Bombalurina. Are. The film did poorly critically and at the box office, but if you want to try it out, it’s on Prime Video.

Finally, you can look for “Amsterdam” (2022), which is set in the 1930s, and which follows three friends through the years who one day witness a murder. Swift’s character is very brief and the film was not well received by the public, but it is the latest material on the big screen starring Swift, and can be seen on Star+.