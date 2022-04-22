Four myths about next-generation televisions

The new televisions seek to facilitate people’s daily lives (Credit: TCL Press)

Technological advances have created new needs in people, which, in turn, means a challenge for technology companies, which seek to create electronic devices that simplify the lives of users. In this sense, one of the recent developments that revolutionized the world of televisions was QLED technology, a type of LED/LCD that uses quantum dots to create the image on the screen, for which it analyzes and adjusts the brightness of the images. automatically, getting better content.

Under this concept, the leading global Chinese company in technology, TCL, presented the TCL QLED C725, one of its latest innovations in smart TVs. This model stands out for its excellent image quality and for having the operating system GoogleTV. In addition, the built-in Hi-Fi sound is of Onkyothe high-end audio brand with more than 70 years in the professional sound market.

Besides, the new TCL QLED C725 has a completely immersive image that transcends the functionalities of the television to become an entertainment center and, at the same time, helps to solve the daily activities of the users. It comes in three sizes, 50″, 55″ and 65″, all full screenand 4K Ultra HD resolution. In addition, it has the hands free voice control of Google Assistant, a function that allows control all the functions of the TV through the sound of the voicewithout remote control.

However, the new QLED technology generated a series of myths that it is advisable to demolish in order to choose the best television.

QLED technology uses quantum dots to create the image on the screen (Credit: TCL Press)

Myth 1: QLED TVs are OLED TVs

While there are similarities between the two technologies, the main difference is that OLED TVs do not rely on conventional LED (light-emitting diode) technology to generate images on the screen, but instead use organic LEDs for displays. The strength of QLED technology is its high image efficiency.

The TCL QLED C725 also has 4K UHD resolution, accompanied by Quantum Dots, HDR10+ and Micro Dimming functions. Also, it has the certification of Dolby Vision-Atmos and Dolby Audio, which guarantees cinematographic quality, together with an image composed of a wide variety of colors, deepening contrast and strengthening screen brightness levels.

Myth 2: QLED is self-illuminating

This is false as QLED TVs rely on an LED backlight to produce images on the screen and the light emitted by the quantum dots creates colors and hues.. In technical terms, they have a sheet of Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) on top of the backlight unit in a QLED display module. Instead of generating light itself, the QDEF uses the backlight unit to control the intensity of the light it receives for greater color saturation..

In turn, the new TCL QLED offers MEMC, a form of video processing that enables smoother animation and compensates for motion blur of the screen, so you can experience every detail when watching fast-paced or action-packed content. MEMC acts on the images of the TV signal as multimediaenhanced with TCL’s proprietary software algorithm.

QLED screens are ultra high definition (Credit: TCL Press)

Myth 3: All UHD TVs are QLED

QLED TVs are available in resolutions starting at 4K. While it is feasible to build QLED panels with a lower resolution, most manufacturers are looking to develop premium products and not just introduce new technology.

In this sense, probably any QLED screen on the market is ultra high definition (UHD). On the other hand, UHD TVs are not all QLED: they can come with different panel technologies like LED, LCD, OLED, QLED, and even a projector.

Myth 4: QLED is bad for your eyes

Some people believe that quantum dots emit blue light, so they would be harmful to the eyes and could cause long-term damage. While it is true that blue light can cause damage with prolonged exposure, QLED TVs emit a minimal amount as they use dimming technology that achieve the levels of light and color necessary to create images on the screen.

TCL televisions offer an ultra-high dynamic contrast ratio for deeper blacks and brighter whitesits compatibility with many HDR formats and cinema-quality resolutions 4K/UHD. This ensures that the viewing experience is as authentic as possible.

The TCL QLED C725 also offers other benefits such as the Chromecast built into Google TV that allows to transmit videos, games and applications from the mobile device to the TV, in full quality. They also offer Bluetooth 5.0 connection, which enables the use of wireless devices.

Myths are just myths. QLED TVs are high-quality products with extensive functional features and visual effects to enjoy all the features that a smart TV can deliver.