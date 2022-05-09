Four Netflix series that are all the rage in the United States, but go unnoticed in Uruguay – Tvshow – 05/09/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The netflix catalog It is full of material for all tastes. However, with such a varied audience and such diverse preferences, it is clear that there is content that is all the rage in some regions but that goes almost unnoticed in others.

The ranking of the most viewed on the platform, which is compiled using audience data from each country, provides a few such examples. If one is based on data from the United States, one can see that there are four series that break audience records, but in Uruguay they go almost unnoticed.

Here are four such examples.

reality show “The Ultimatum: Say Yes or Say Goodbye”

If there is something that abounds on world television, it is reality shows. That is why The ultimatum: say yes or say goodbye It sounds like something familiar but, as its episodes progress, a completely new world is discovered thanks to its participants.

Released this year, the series has 10 episodes of one hour each and follows a group of couples who put their love and fidelity to the test when they have to meet “other potential suitors.” Will they manage to be faithful and marry who they believe is the love of their life? Or will they say goodbye to start a new relationship with someone from the show? That is the premise that is all the rage in America.

drama “Queen of the South”



The first thing to clarify is that it is not about the queen of the south, the series that is successful in Uruguay. Yes indeed, Queen of the Southlike the story starring Kate of the Castleis based on the bestseller by Arturo Perez-Reverte. The production premiered in 2016 and released its last episode in 2021, and since it reached the Netflix catalog it has become a phenomenon in the northern hemisphere. The series follows the story of Teresa (in charge of Alice Braga), a young Mexican woman who escapes to Dallas after her boyfriend is murdered.

However, upon arriving in the United States, he begins working for the cartel that murdered his partner, and makes his way into the organization thanks to a loyal partner and a mysterious notebook.

This Canadian series has excited audiences in the United States since 2007. It is one of the longest-running television fictions in Canadian history, with a total of 234 episodes and 15 seasons. and although Netflix has only nine of its deliveries —from the seventh to the fifteenth—, it is more than enough to immerse yourself in the world of Heartland, and give continuity to the story if the first six seasons could be seen in advance.

The story is based on the homonymous books of Lauren Brooke, and is located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Canada. Heartland deals with the lives of sisters Amy and Lou Fleming with their grandfather Jack Bartlett, and shows that their life on a horse ranch is more dizzying than one could imagine.

For fans of hits like vikings Y Vikings: Valhallathe Serie The Last Kingdom is a good recommendation. Starring Alexander Dreymon, It is located on the other side of history and narrates the events that took place in England in the 9th century, but from the point of view of the British kingdoms before the Viking invasion.

After the Anglo-Saxon lands are attacked and taken, in many cases, by forces from the north, the kingdom of Wessex is left alone in the fight to defend its territory, and it will be the responsibility of King Alfred the Great to protect everything they built. The series is based on the successful books of Bernard Cornwellit has five seasons and they are all on Netflix.