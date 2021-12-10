four new games announced on day one

The announcements of the roaring Game Awards 2021 continue to arrive relentlessly. Exactly as promised a few days ago, here is a new list of games that are preparing to be added to the Xbox Game Pass for PC catalog on day one.

The announcement came during the ceremony conducted by Geoff Keighley, and was then confirmed by a nice post published on Microsoft’s social profiles. As you can see below, i games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC per day one I’m: Sniper Elite 5, the next installment in Rebellion’s first-person shooter series; Pigeon Simulator, which will allow you to wear the clothes of a runaway bird; Trek to Yomi, the new action game from the authors of Shadow Warrior reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima in 2D; and an unannounced game developed by Hugecalf Studios. What do you think of these titles arriving in the Game Pass catalog for PC?

Microsoft has already made itself a great protagonist of the Game Awards 2021 with the first presentation of the gameplay of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the sequel to the series curated by Ninja Theory. Connect to the Everyeye.it channel to not miss the next announcements coming from the Keighley ceremony.