Tech

four new games coming – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Nvidia announced theinclusion from four new games in the catalog of GeForce Now, all available starting today. These are Fate Seeker II, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Ghostrunner and Legion TD 2. Of course, you will need to own the games to be able to enjoy them on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.

  • Fate Seeker II (available on Steam November 23)
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild (available on the Epic Games Store November 25)
  • Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store)
  • Legion TD 2 (Steam)

Note the presence of a title given today by the Epic Games Store.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

Play Apex Legends from your Chromebook or check in with Star-Lord and the Marvel crew directly from your mobile with Guardians of the Galaxy. With GeForce NOW you can also team up with some Macbook users and participate in Destiny 2 raids. The choice is yours.

GeForce NOW users can access their game library via SHIELD TV, the most advanced Android TV-based streaming media player on the market. For GeForce RTX 3080 users, streaming is also available in native 4K with HDR and 7.1. audio. Until Monday 29 November SHIELD TV will be available with a discount of 30 € off! You can find all the details of the offer on the online store and on Amazon.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

new rules of behavior irritate the westerners, but the Japanese like them – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

Xbox Series X | S, no new title in the FPS Boost program in the near future – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

It’s the perfect day to buy Macbook Air with Apple M1 – all-time low

1 day ago

patch 0.9.1 arrives this week, here’s what will change

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button