four new games coming – Nerd4.life

Nvidia announced theinclusion from four new games in the catalog of GeForce Now, all available starting today. These are Fate Seeker II, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Ghostrunner and Legion TD 2. Of course, you will need to own the games to be able to enjoy them on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.

Fate Seeker II (available on Steam November 23)

theHunter: Call of the Wild (available on the Epic Games Store November 25)

Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store)

Legion TD 2 (Steam)

Note the presence of a title given today by the Epic Games Store.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

Play Apex Legends from your Chromebook or check in with Star-Lord and the Marvel crew directly from your mobile with Guardians of the Galaxy. With GeForce NOW you can also team up with some Macbook users and participate in Destiny 2 raids. The choice is yours.



GeForce NOW users can access their game library via SHIELD TV, the most advanced Android TV-based streaming media player on the market. For GeForce RTX 3080 users, streaming is also available in native 4K with HDR and 7.1. audio. Until Monday 29 November SHIELD TV will be available with a discount of 30 € off! You can find all the details of the offer on the online store and on Amazon.