Four no vax in the room with me, took away the place from others

Former world boxing champion Maurizio Stecca talks about his return from Covid hell: “It was horrible, the worst experience of my life. They intubated me and put me asleep for four days ”.

The enemy has run away, he is defeated, he is beaten: Maurizio Stecca recovered from Covid and his joy has no figure to be described. The 58-year-old former boxing champion collided with an opponent who showed his worst face, in the form of a very violent attack on the body of the Romagna. After the initial phase of the illness spent at home, at a certain point the worsening of the symptoms forced the former Olympic gold medalist in Los Angeles ’84 and world featherweight champion to be admitted to the Treviso hospital.

From the oxygen mask Stecca has passed to the extreme remedy ofintubation in intensive care, the latest weapon available to doctors to try to get oxygen to the lungs fiercely attacked by Covid. And in the end – as he wrote on Facebook on Christmas day – he won the match of his life after 14 days of hospitalization.

“The worst is over – he says relieved to Corriere della Sera – I no longer have Covid, I’m out of danger and I’m working to get my breathing back. Every day they lower my oxygen and take another IV out. I still can’t distinguish the flavors, but I’ve started eating again. I don’t know when I can go home yet, but I’m in no hurry. If I need to be kept in the hospital for special care I will stay, but I would like to go home as soon as possible to free up the place for those who need it most than me“.

The smallest of the Stecca brothers describes hell where he came back from: “It was horrible, the worst experience of my life. They intubated me and put me asleep for four days. Those who do not live on their own skin those cures that keep you attached to life cannot understand what Covid really is. I thank the hospital wards and the nurses, who always call me Maurizio“.

The former boxer – who was vaccinated with two doses and was about to have the third – sends a message to everyone, based on his terrible experience. Getting vaccinated is more than ever a duty to others, as well as the best way to protect yourself: “People must understand that although life is made up of personal choices, one cannot put others at risk. There were eight nurses assisting me, a single patient. The four no-vaxes in the room with me were taking someone else’s place. Our choices matter“.