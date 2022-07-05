Four open-air films in Sainte-Brigide in July and August

MOVIE THEATER. The Municipality of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville presents four outdoor films for the whole family during the summer season.

On Friday, July 8, young and old alike can watch “Cruise in the Jungle”, a blockbuster with many twists and turns starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

“Encanto,” an animated film from Walt Disney Studios, premieres Wednesday, August 3. This feature film, embellished with brand new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of an extraordinary family living in an enchanted house in the mountains of Colombia.

We continue two weeks later, on Friday August 19, with the screening of the animated film “Hotel Transylvania: monstrous holidays”. This comedy from Sony Studios stars Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez.

On Monday August 29, as the last program of the season, the Brigidiens are invited to the viewing of “Jumanji: the next level”. This adventure film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Bblack and Karen Gillan. This is the sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”.

Screenings are free and take place at dusk. Spectators are invited to bring their chair, a blanket and a snack.

The presentation of the first three films is postponed to the following day in the event of rain, while the screening of the fourth is canceled if the weather takes a turn for the worse.