Four ounces of fruit and vegetables a day to combat stress – Corriere.it

from Virginia Alessio

To the already known benefits guaranteed by these foods, there is also that of helping to control tension and mental fatigue

Too much stress? A plate of salad might be enough to handle it better. An Australian research, in fact, adds a new piece to the already known benefits of fruits and vegetables on mental and physical well-being, showing that adopting a healthy diet is also useful for reducing perceived stress. The study, conducted by Edith Cowan University, Australia, looked at the eating habits of more than 8,600 people between 25 and 91 years old. The results showed that in people who ate at least 470 grams of fruit and vegetables every day, the stress level was 10% lower than in those who consumed less than half.

Explanation According to the researchers, the key may lie in the valuable nutrients contained in these foods. Vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids, in fact, can reduce inflammation and have antioxidant properties, which are also important to counteract physiological factors that determine the lowering of mood and increased stress and anxiety. Although you happen to experience episodes of tension and mental fatigue, do not underestimate the medium and long-term consequences on health, such as heart or respiratory problems, damage to the immune system and headaches.

WHO indications The results of the survey align with the indications of theWorld Health Organization (WHO), which recommends taking 5 portions of fruit and vegetables daily (excluding potatoes and fruit juices), for a total of at least 400 grams. This amount could play a significant role in preventing the development of some chronic diseases, such as heart disease, but also cancer and diabetes. Un deficiency in the intake of fruits, vegetables and their nutrients, would also be the cause of about 14% of global deaths from gastrointestinal cancer, and 9% of deaths from heart attack. A US study published in Circulation, which examined the diet of more than 60,000 subjects, highlighting just how a lower mortality was associated with the daily intake of at least 5 portions of vegetables and fruit.

Simple rules Despite the evidence, however, globally it is still difficult to consume these foods in the right quantities, and in fact it is estimated that only two thirds of the recommended rations are consumed. But, in practice, what does 470 grams of fruit and vegetables correspond to? One could hypothesize like this: one fruit for breakfast, one as a snack, and a vegetable side dish for both lunch and dinner. An apple, a banana or a handful of red fruits, in fact, correspond to about 150 grams, while a portion of vegetables (approximately half a plate) can reach about 200 grams.