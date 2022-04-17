Four people are injured after a missile hit a World Central Kitchen in Ukraine

Kyiv – The NGO World Central Kitchenfounded by the Spanish chef Jose Andrescontinues with its “solidarity kitchen” in Kharkov (eastern Ukraine), despite the attack suffered on Saturday, when a missile hit its premises in that city and left four injured.

“Our work continues. Restaurant staff relocate with their food and unaffected equipment to another location in Kharkov”stated the director of the NGO, Nate Mook, through his twitter account, where he posts images of his colleagues loading the material into a truck.

Mook then assures that the injured “are recovering well” and that the whole team wants to continue their work “with courage”.

The head of the NGO, active in different parts of Ukraine since practically the beginning of the Russian invasion, had reported the attack that affected his restaurant in a previous message, which closed with the phrase “Cooking is a heroic act of courage.”

The Spanish chef, founder of the NGO, which distributes food to civilians affected by the conflict, has been in the kyiv region these days. José Andrés began his work on the ground in Polish cities where the first refugees arrived, to later move on to other parts of the Ukraine.

Initially it was spread on the networks that four people had been killed in the attack on Kharkiv, which José Andrés himself corrected to indicate that there were four wounded and that they are “recovering”.