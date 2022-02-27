Four practices that are illegal on WhatsApp, although many people do them

Although we usually make massive use of it and without thinking too much about how we do it, the Data Protection Law also applies to WhatsApp messages and the fact of infringing it can be cause for a complaint. And there are certain practices that we have naturalized It is estimated that currently More than 100 billion messages are sent every day.

The point is that this enormous communicative activity is not always framed within the legalitysince there are numerous behaviors that users carry out through WhatsApp and that violate laws such as data protection or intellectual property.

Next, four assumptions that can constitute an infraction or crime by the wrong use of whatsapp according to Eduard Blasi, collaborating professor of the Law and Political Science Studies of the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and an expert in data protection.

One of the areas in which data protection regulations apply is when data is disseminated over the Internet, either openly or at a high level. number of recipients.

Screenshots



Screenshots can cause problems. Reuters photo

Keep in mind that the screenshots show conversations that can directly or indirectly identify a person, which could lead to a data protection violation. In most cases, the dissemination of screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, whether through groups or other social networks, makes it relatively easy to identify its participants thanks to the information of the context, the names of the chat or even, to the data exposed in the same conversation.

In addition to the breach of data protection, depending on the type of conversation, the people affected could claim compensation for damages, for a possible violation of the right to honor or privacy.

And, beyond that, in the most serious cases, if a private conversation of third parties is broadcast, a crime could be incurred. discovery and revelation of secrets.

In some countries measures are taken. For example, the Spanish Agency for Data Protection has imposed economic sanctions on individuals in various circumstances for having broadcast third-party audiovisual content without permission. For having recorded a police action and having broadcast it without hiding any information or, in more serious cases, for having shared intimate photographs of a third person through WhatsApp.

In addition, the affected party could claim compensation for damages, for a possible injury to the right to honour, privacy or one’s own image.

Photos, videos and audios

In the most serious cases, as in screenshots, if private photographs, videos or audios of third parties are disseminated, a crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets could be incurred.

The creation of WhatsApp groups is also not outside the data protection regulations. In fact, to add a person to a professional WhatsApp group, it is necessary to previously ask for their consent. Recently, the Spanish Agency for Data Protection imposed a sanction on a sports club because it had created a WhatsApp group and had added a former partner.

This behavior can be compared to sending an email without a blind copy. The Catalan Data Protection Authority (APDCAT) has recently sanctioned a city council for having created a WhatsApp group with citizens, despite having previously asked for their consent. The reason is that when these contacts are added, there are data that are inevitably exposed —such as a photo, name, surname or mobile phone number—, which violates confidentiality.

In this case, if it is a corporate group with members who do not know each other, you should opt for a distribution list, rather than a group, since the list allows you to send individual messages without exposing third-party data.