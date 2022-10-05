Four premieres renew the movie billboard « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

With four film novelties of drama, terror and animation, the billboard of the Mar del Plata theaters is renewed. “Amsterdam” with a dream-team of protagonists, “Last Seen”, “Stairway to Hell” and “Tadeo the explorer 3: The legend of the mummy” are incorporated into the offer.

“Amsterdam”

Set in the 1930s, it follows the story of three friends who witness a murder, become suspects, and uncover one of the craziest plots in US history.

Directed by David O. Russell, it stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough and Rami Malek.

“Last seen”

Will Spann is driving his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa to her parents’ house when she mysteriously disappears without a trace during a stop at a gas station. Will battles the local police in a desperate attempt to find her, but as time passes and suspicion falls on him, he must take matters into his own hands, while on the run from the authorities in a race against time to find her. to Lisa.

Directed by Brian Goodman, it features performances by Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander and Ethan Embry.

“Ladder to hell”

A mother desperately searches for her daughter, who disappeared during a blackout inside her own house. As she descends the ten steps that lead to the power box in the basement, she is prey to supernatural events that cause her to start a battle with ancient demons to save the souls of her family.

Directed by Brendan Muldowney, it features performances by Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady, Abby Fitz, Aaron Monaghan, Andrew Bennett, Tara Lee, Michael-David McKernan, Marie Mullen and Amy Conroy.

“Tadeo, the explorer 3: The legend of the mummy”

Animation directed by Enrique Gato. Tadeo would love for his fellow archaeologists to accept him as one of their own, but he always ends up screwing him up: when he smashes a sarcophagus and unleashes a spell, he endangers the lives of his friends Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures, which will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt, to find a way to end the mummy’s curse.