Four proposals to enjoy on your TV this long weekend

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Movie, Netflix)

“When Mr. Harrigan dies, a teenager who befriended and did odd jobs for him puts his smartphone in his pocket before burial And when the lonely young man leaves a message for his dead friend, he is surprised to receive a text message.reads the synopsis of this long-awaited premiere on Netflix.





This movie is an adaptation of “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone”, one of four stories from the book “Blood Rules”, published by Stephen King in 2020. It is directed by John Lee Hancock (“A Possible Dream”, “The Little Things”) and has a cast made up of Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland, Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Cyrus Arnold, among others.

The film has a duration of 1 hour and 46 minutes.and mix terror and intrigue.

Stillwater (Movie, HBO Max)

Backed by great reviews in favor, “Stillwater” recovers the spirit of the dramatic thriller and brings us a great story.

The synopsis tells that “Bill Baker, a tough American oil rig operator, travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, who is in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.”





The cast includes Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Idir Azougli and Deanna Dunagan.; and is directed by Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight,” “The Visitor”). With a pore duration of more than two hours, it was selected for the Cannes Festival.

The Perfect Man (Movie, Amazon Prime Video)

“Alma is a scientist who works at the famous Pergamon museum in Berlin. In order to obtain funds for her research, she agrees to participate in an unusual study. For three weeks she will live with a humanoid robot that is programmed to fit her personality and needs. This is how Alma meets Tom, a highly developed machine that has been created solely and exclusively to make her happy.”says the summary of this German film.





It has the direction of Maria Schrader, one of those in charge of “Little Orthodox”. Mix of drama, romance and comedy, stars Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller and Hans Löw; and lasts 108 minutes.

Grey’s Anatomy (Series, Star +)

This classic of television series arrives with its 19th season on Star +, a platform that also enjoys its exclusivity now that both Netflix and Amazon have lost their license. “Grey’s Anatomy” mixes drama and romance in equal parts, with a few touches of comedy. The story takes us to Seattle Grace Hospital, where five young people begin a period of probation after graduating. There we accompany their stories over several years, with mixes between medical challenges, romances and even seasons with Covid-19 as the protagonist, in the case of the last ones.





Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh are the main protagonists from the series created by Shonda Rhimes.



