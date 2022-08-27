Four proposals to enjoy on your TV this weekend

Echoes (Series, Netflix)

“Leni and Gina are identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults, but one of the sisters disappears and everything in their perfectly planned world is thrown into chaos.” reads the synopsis of this series that mixes thriller with intriguing episodes, to keep the viewer on the edge of the armchair all the time.





It is starring Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, and Celia Weston; and created by Vanessa Gazy.

The proposal has 7 episodes between 40 minutes and one hour longand quickly became the top 3 most watched series on Netflix Argentina in recent weeks.

Father Stu’s Miracle (Movie, HBO Max)

A biographical drama about Stuart Long, a boxer turned priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. “When an injury ends his career as an amateur boxer, Stuart Long moves to Los Angeles dreaming of being an actor. There he meets Carmen, a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his charms. Determined to win her over, the lifelong agnostic begins going to church to impress her,” her summary explains.





Starring Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz, It has the direction of Rosalind Ross and has a duration of 124 minutes. It is among the most watched of the month on HBO Max.

Behind the death of Diana (Series, Discovery)

This month marks 25 years since the tragic death of Princess Diana shook the world. And his death is still surrounded by question marks and conspiracy theories. For the first time, some of the people involved are telling their side of the story in the four-part series “Behind Diana’s Death.”

The princess was an outgoing and loving mother, far from the sobriety of her mother-in-law, she had style and commitment, breaking taboos.

French detectives from the Criminal Brigade and some paparazzi who were driving behind the car give their opinion on the matter. Together with the photographic material and analysis of the journalists who have been following the case for decades, A very detailed overview of one of the most tragic events of recent decades is presented. It will be released today at 22:00, on the Discovery channel.

Mike: Beyond Tyson (Docuseries, STAR+)

“Mike” explores the history of Tyson. Throughout 8 episodes the ups and downs of Tyson’s career and personal life are explored, from being a beloved global athlete to an outcast, and then back again. Focusing on Mike, the series examines class and race in America, fame and media power, misogyny, the monetary divide, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately our role in Mike’s story.





Trevante Rhodes, Kerry Sims, Scott MacDonald, Harvey Keitel and Suzette Lange form the cast, with a screenplay by Steve Rogers and directing by Craig Gillespie and Director X. The episodes last between 25 and 35 minutes, and will be released weekly.



