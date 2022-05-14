Four proposals to enjoy on your TV this weekend

42 days in the dark (Series, Netflix)

“In the midst of a media storm, a woman leads the search for her missing sister in an exclusive community in Chile,” the synopsis explains. In this context, the protagonist must battle against the negligence of the institutions, the prejudices of loneliness and the harassment of the media.





This production, directed by Rodrigo Fluxá, Enrique Videla, Claudia Huaiquimilla and Gaspar Antillo, had a great wave of positive reviews. The cast is made up of Claudia Di Girolamo, Aline Küppenheim, Gloria Münchmeyer, Amparo Noguera and Néstor Cantillana. It has 12 episodes of approximately 45 minutes duration and premiered in recent days.

The Flight Attendant (Series, HBO)

“Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes up in her hotel room hung over from the night before with a lifeless body beside her. Days later, she is visited by a group of FBI agents who question her about her actions in Dubai. Unable to remember what happened, she begins to wonder if she is the one responsible for the murder,” the synopsis reads. This mix of comedy and thriller was nominated for multiple awards and has two seasons, with 14 episodes in total.





It has a cast led by Kaley Cuoco along with Michiel Huisman, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosie Pérez, Colin Woodell and Merle Dandridge, among others. It is considered one of the best comedies of recent years.

Moonfall (Movie, Amazon)

“A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit and sends it into a direct collision with Earth at full speed. A few weeks before impact with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she holds the key to saving our planet. But only astronaut Brian Harper and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman believe it,” the summary explains.





The film, directed by Roland Emmerich, has a duration of 130 minutes. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland, among others, make up the cast of this production premiered this year.

Fresh (Movie, STAR+)

“She follows Noa, who meets handsome Steve at a grocery store and, given her frustration with dating apps, takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa falls in love and accepts Steve’s invitation on a romantic weekend getaway, only to discover that her new lover has been hiding some unusual appetites,” the summary explains.





The cast includes Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon and Brett Dier, among others. The film, a mixture of thriller and horror, is directed by Mimi Cave and lasts almost two hours, with great praise from critics.



