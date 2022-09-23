Four PSG players announced as holders tonight

After PSG’s victory against Lyon (0-1) last weekend, about ten Parisian players have joined their respective national teams for Nations League or friendly matches. After Kylian Mbappé, holder and scorer in France’s victory against Austria last night (2-0), four players from the capital club should play this Friday evening.

Neymar, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Donnarumma on deck

Third in his group, two points behind the Hungarian leader, Italy take on England tonight (8:45 p.m.). The Italians will want to win to always dream of qualifying for the Final Four of the League of Nations and condemn their opponent of the evening, last in the group with two points. For this remake of the Euro final, Roberto Mancini should the only PSG player he has at his disposal, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti having had to withdraw due to a calf injury. On his side, Brazil take on Ghana – in Le Havre – in a friendly match (8:30 p.m.). Despite his fear in training, Neymar is announced holder just like Marquinhos. Finally, Achraf Hakimi should also start the friendly match between Morocco and Chile (21 hours).