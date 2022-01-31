Four questions about Bitcoin: pros and cons

The debate on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is raging ea Capital Group they decided to tackle the topic by asking five questions on the topic a Mark Casey (MC, Equity Portfolio Manager) e Douglas Upton (DU, Equity Investment Analyst) who pinpoint their ideas on digital currencies.

Let’s see them in detail.

Given its volatility, what is the reasonable price of Bitcoin?

MC. Evaluation is a real paradox. It is an asset that will never be able to generate profits and, like all assets that fall into this category, it has an intrinsic value of zero. On the other hand, I believe that Bitcoin can become one of the most valuable assets in the world for the unique properties it has: no one can create more than the established 21 million; it is the only form of money that cannot be censored; it is difficult to confiscate. The world heritage is approximately $ 600 trillion. If Bitcoin gains a larger share, the price can go up a lot.

DU. The price of Bitcoin is set by the financial markets, i.e. by the people who buy it only because they think that, in the future, others will be willing to pay more for it. It reminds me a lot of a pyramid scheme. If the financial markets don’t need Bitcoin, the same cannot be said by reversing the factors. With Bitcoin, investors can make and lose a lot of money, but it is almost impossible to establish an intellectual framework about its valuation.

Is Bitcoin an effective hedge against inflation?

MC. I think Bitcoin will prove to be aexcellent hedge against inflation. Assets held in various forms of cash around the world amount to approximately $ 100 trillion. All of these businesses lose purchasing power over time because governments tend to print fiat money faster than the economy grows. Bitcoin is the only form of money in human history in which it is not possible to change monetary policy and increase printing.

DU. Mark’s reasoning it only makes sense in a world with negative real interest rates. This may be the specific case we are in now, but throughout history real interest rates have been positive most of the time. And then, there are many tangible assets that can act as a hedge against inflation, including almost all commodities, effective coverage of inflation over many cycles. The point here is that the choices available to you are many and many assets have a much longer track record than Bitcoin.

Is the possibility of governments banning Bitcoin real?

DU. I believe there is a very real risk that governments decide to ban Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies or severely limit their use. This is what has already happened in China. It could happen elsewhere if governments feel they are losing control of the financial system. In 1933, the US government banned the private ownership of gold. It was the time of the Great Depression, when the government took every possible leverage to control the supply and cost of money. I believe that it is unacceptable for governments and central banks around the world to lose control. Bitcoin’s rapid growth could lead to its own melting.

MC. Some governments may try to ban Bitcoin. In my view, this is it the biggest potential obstacle to its adoption and the best multi-year bear case, although not a decisive case. I don’t think governments can extinguish Bitcoin and attempts to ban it could actually speed up the adoption process. by people who are already skeptical of heavy government intervention. Bitcoin operates outside government borders and I don’t think it could be banned, even if such a move by the US or the EU would negatively impact prices in the short term. In the long run, however, it could lead to a skyrocketing demand for Bitcoin.

Will Bitcoin Fall Prey to Competition From Other Digital Currencies?

MC. Bitcoin is built on open-source software, so anyone can make a copy, change some variables and launch a new type of coin. This experiment took place literally thousands of times. What I find interesting is that, so far, Bitcoin owners have considered these options to diversify and yet the overwhelming majority said no. I therefore believe that Bitcoin is likely to survive in the same fundamental form it has today. Competition has not been lacking in the last decade, but iBitcoin continues to be the undisputed king of cryptocurrencies.